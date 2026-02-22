Nebraska baseball hammers No. 16 Florida State 10-1 to salvage Texas trip

Nebraska baseball (4-3) salvaged its trip to Arlington, Texas, on Sunday with a 10-1 beatdown over No. 16 Florida State (4-2) at Globe Life Field.

Right-hander Gavin Blachowicz (1-0, 1.96 ERA) dominated on the mound in his second start of the season. The 6-foot-4 sophomore had a no-hitter going into the fourth inning before allowing a homer — the lone run he allowed through five outstanding innings. His six strikeouts and only three free passes permitted were more than enough for his first win in 2026.

Dylan Carey was electric at the plate. The senior shortstop finished 3-for-5 and racked up a whopping 5 RBI, including a thrilling inside-the-park home run in the seventh frame to guide NU’s offensive attack.

Here’s an instant recap from the Big Red’s statement…

Subscribe to get exclusive Huskers content on HuskerOnline today!

Huskers hammer early

Nebraska’s offense gave FSU starting left-hander Payton Manca a fit from the moment he took the mound. In fact, he only recorded one out before Florida State had to go to its bullpen.

Entering Sunday with a team-leading .538 batting average, Mac Moyer got the crooked first frame going with a lead-off walk. Jett Buck doubled to send Moyer to third, and Case Sanderson drew another free pass before Joshua Overbeek gave NU a 1-0 lead with an RBI sac-fly.

With only one down, shortstop Dylan Carey smacked the first pitch he saw them home with a ground-rule 2-RBI double to left-center to expand the Big Red lead to 3-0. It marked Carey’s 50th career two-bagger. He’s now six doubles away from tying his head coach, Will Bolt, for the NU school record.

Meanwhile, Right-hander Gavin Blachowicz was nails in his second start of the season. After plunking the second batter faced, the 6-foot-4 sophomore retired nine consecutive Seminoles, four of which were strikeouts. Blachowicz had yet to allow a hit through three frames.

The Huskers kept the pressure on at the top of the third. Buck and Sanderson’s lead-off singles set the stage for Carey, who delivered another RBI, this time a single to make it 4-0. Designated hitter Cole Kitchens followed with an RBI groundout, bringing Sanderson home and giving Nebraska a 5-0 lead.

Blachowicz stuffs FSU’s lone punch

As Blachowicz was cruising with a no-hitter in the bottom of the fourth, FSU’s Myles Bailey broke it up with a solo homer to left-center, and with a two-out walk allowed, it appeared the Nebraska starter was in trouble. However, Blachowicz fanned his fifth of the day to retire the side in the fourth.

From there, the Olathe, Kansas, native kept dealing by retiring five of the final seven batters faced. Blachowicz pitched five innings on 71 pitches, 41 of which were strikes to secure his first win of the season.

Going home with a W! 🌽 pic.twitter.com/hxj4KukWtQ — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 22, 2026

Nebraska didn’t let this one slip

Unlike its 2-0 after five innings over No. 15 Louisville, only to fall 4-2 on Friday, and then being tied 3-3 entering the eighth to then fold in Kansas State’s 5-3 win on Saturday, Nebraska didn’t let off FSU. Up 5-1 entering the top of the sixth, the Huskers’ bats provided more insurance.

Left fielder Will Jesske joined the RBI party with a double to hand NU its sixth run. Meanwhile, Buck and Moyer each batted in two more runs to build the lead to 8-1. In the seventh, after coming just shy of a homer with his ground-rule two-bagger in the first frame, Carey hammered a thrilling 2-RBI inside-the-park homer to cruise by the No. 16 team in the country.

Left-hander Colin Nowaczyk was elite in his two innings of relief after taking over for Blachowicz. In fact, the Omaha, Nebraska, native retired six of the seven Seminoles he faced, ringing up four of those. It was beyond impressive since he allowed six runs in only one inning in his start against Stanford.

Right-hander Cooper Katskee made his Husker debut to close it out after being out to start the season due to an illness. The Miami (Ohio) transfer showcased his 2025 MAC Pitcher of the Year potential by striking out the first two batters faced in a NU uniform and finishing it off strong, allowing only one base hit.

Nebraska returns to the ball diamond on Friday, Feb. 27, at No. 9 Auburn (6-1) for the first of a three-game series. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT and will air on the SEC Network.

POS Player AB R H RBI 2B 3B HR BB SO AVG CF Moyer 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 .438 2B Buck 3 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 .414 1B Sanderson 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 .360 3B Overbeek 4 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 .393 SS Carey 5 1 3 5 1 0 1 0 1 .455 DH Kitchens 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 LF Jesske 3 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 .348 C Miller 4 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182 RF Grego 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 .400 TOT Team Totals 35 10 10 10 3 0 1 4 10 —

Player DEC IP H R ER BB K ERA Blachowicz W (1-0) 5.0 1 1 1 2 6 1.96 Nowaczyk — 2.0 0 0 0 1 4 18.00 Katskee — 2.0 1 0 0 0 4 3.22 TEAM TOTALS — 9.0 2 1 1 3 14 —

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for our Daily and Breaking News Newsletters!