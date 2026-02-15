Nebraska baseball improves to 2-0 after 7-4 win over Northeastern

Nebraska baseball (2-0) took down Northeastern (0-2) 7-4 at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz., Saturday night.

Right-hander Carson Jasa (1-0) faced early adversity, but quickly responded in his first start of the season. The sophomore pitcher struck out a career-high nine Huskies, seven of whom were consecutive after allowing a 3-RBI double in the second frame. Jasa also received significant support from the bats.

After smacking 16 hits in NU’s 12-2 rout over UConn (7 inn.) on Friday, the Big Red showcased the elite depth once more. Senior shortstop Dylan Carey gave Nebraska a 1-0 lead with a lead-off homer to start the second inning — NU’s first home run of the season. That spark was the first of 14 Husker hits to bring home the victory.

Here’s a full recap of the game…

Quick response to early adversity

After tossing a scoreless inning to start his sophomore season, Jasa faced significant adversity in the second frame. He loaded the bases and allowed a 3-RBI double, leaving the Huskers trailing 3-1. However, his offense had his mishap covered.

Nebraska’s bats answered with a two-out rally in the top of the third. Carey’s single and first baseman Case Sanderson’s walk brought up right fielder Max Buettenback, who smacked a 2-RBI double to even it at 3-3. Meanwhile, senior designated hitter Cole Kitchens followed with an RBI single to regain the NU lead at 4-3.

Following the run support, Jasa regained his composure. In fact, the Thornton, Colorado, native struck out the next seven batters he faced with his nasty slider in full effect.

Huskers answer Northeastern’s second punch with force

After being struck out seven consecutive times, Northeastern punched back in the bottom of the fifth. Jasa tossed a throwing error to create traffic on the basepath. That traffic led to a Huskie RBI single to even the score back up 4-4. However, Nebraska’s offense once again answered immediately in clutch fashion in the sixth frame.

Junior left fielder Will Jesske and freshman catcher Jeter Worthley were each retired. But senior second baseman Jett Buck’s single and Sanderson’s second walk gave Joshua Overbeek a chance for another two-out delivery. And the senior third baseman joined the party by smacking a two-out RBI-double to regain the Husker lead at 6-4. Overbeek finished 2-for-5 at the plate, each being a two-bagger.

Bullpen hammers it home

The Big Red’s bullpen was nearly perfect after Jasa’s five-inning outing. He allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and 90 pitches to post a 9-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Left-hander Grant Cleavinger took over for the NU starter in the sixth. Although he faced a jam with runners on first and third, he forced a strikeout to retire the side and avoid any damage. Meanwhile, right-hander Ryan Harrahill gave the Huskers two flawless frames. In fact, it was six up, six down for the junior reliever.

Mississippi State transfer Kevin Mannell took the ball in the ninth frame. While the senior righty walked two Huskies, the Nebraska closer forced a pivotal groundout and fanned the other to strand a threatening Northeastern and secure the save.

Nebraska returns to the ball diamond on Sunday against Grand Canyon University (1-1) at 6:30 p.m. CT. It can be seen on MLB.com or heard on the Huskers Radio Network. GCU beat the Huskers 3-1 at the Desert Invitational last season.



Miami (Ohio) transfer Cooper Katskee (RHP) was scheduled to start against GCU, but head coach Will Bolt told the Huskers Radio Network postgame that he’s battling an illness. Therefore, sophomore Gavin Blachowicz (RHP) will get the start.

“(Katskee) is feeling a little bit under the weather,” Bolt said. “So, he will not throw tomorrow. We’ll move up (Blachowicz), and he’ll throw tomorrow in his place.”

