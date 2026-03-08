Nebraska baseball sweeps Michigan State in first Big Ten series of season

Nebraska baseball (10-5, 3-0) completed its first Big Ten series of the season by sweeping Michigan State (3-11, 0-3) after run-ruling the Spartans 12-2 in seven innings.

Gavin Blachowicz (2-1, 2.45 ERA) tossed a complete game from the bump. The sophomore right-hander allowed a one-out homer in the first inning, but didn’t let it fluster him. In fact, Blachowicz struck out 11, with only two free passes permitted.

Meanwhile, the Big Red’s bats were red-hot by homering three times off 11 hits with the near-70-degree weather at Haymarket Park. Senior shortstop Dylan Carey led the way with two dingers himself.

Here is a recap from Game 3…

Hungry offense from the first frame

First baseman Case Sanderson quickly erased Blachowicz’s run allowed in the bottom of the first with a 3-RBI double that went to the warning track in left-center. But that was just the beginning of the crooked frame.

Making the start at designated hitter, Preston Freeman smacked his first homer as a Husker to bring home Sanderson and put Nebraska up 5-1. In the bottom of the second, Carey put the Big Red up another two runs with his first nuke, which was a missile to left field.

Center fielder Mac Moyer joined the RBI fun in the third by smacking home catcher Jeter Worthley. After just three frames, NU built an 8-1 lead. Freshman Drew Grego got the start in left field and added an RBI single in the fourth inning to put the Huskers up eight. He finished with two hits.

In the bottom of the fifth, Carey obliterated his second homer to left field to extend Nebraska’s lead to 11-1. The senior shortstop racked up 4 RBI on his two bombs, along with adding a base knock.

Michigan State cut the Huskers’ lead to nine at the top of the sixth. However, two Spartan throwing errors brought second baseman Jett Buck home to put the game back in run-rule territory.

Career day for Blachowicz

Blachowicz added further support to keep himself in the weekend rotation. After his hiccup at the top of the first, the Kansas native retired 14 of the next 15 Spartans. In fact, the only one to reach base came off the only walk he allowed.

In the top of the sixth, Blachowicz gave up only the second Michigan State hit of the game off a lead-off double. However, he avoided the crooked frame by forcing two groundouts and fanning another to limit the damage to one.

The Nebraska Sunday starter cruised in the seventh to solidify the run-rule win. Blachowicz posted the seven-inning complete game on 95 pitches (66) strikes to sit down 20 of the 25 Spartans.

What we learned from the series

1 — Horn and Blachowicz solidify themselves in weekend rotation

Ty Horn (3.10 ERA) surrendered one run in seven innings on Friday. And with Blachowicz’s 11 strikeouts on Sunday with only two runs permitted in his complete game, it’s hard to see him moving to the mid-week. Carson Jasa (5.94 ERA) also allowed only one run in his start on Saturday with nine strikeouts. Still, free passes continue to cause concern after walking six.

2 — Preston Freeman makes his case

Freeman’s two-run homer today at DH begs the question if he will find his way into the starting lineup at either corner outfield position.

3 — Katskee’s role still TBD

After tossing six frames in his mid-week start against Omaha, head coach Will Bolt told us Cooper Katskee wouldn’t likely be available for the weekend. However, we saw him close Saturday’s 3-1 Husker win. Either way, it’s a good problem to have with inconsistencies out of the regular bullpen arms.

Nebraska returns to the ball diamond on Wednesday to host North Dakota State at 6 p.m. CT. It can be seen on B1G+ and heard on the Huskers Radio Network.

