Nebraska basketball overcomes 16-point deficit to keep undefeated season alive

Nebraska basketball (16-0, 5-0) clawed back from a massive deficit on Saturday, defeating Indiana 83-77 to keep its undefeated season alive. The Huskers trailed by as many as 16 points but refused to go away.

Jamarques Lawrence had a career day, leading Nebraska with 27 points and five rebounds. He carried the Husker offense when it went cold, knocking down five 3-pointers. Pryce Sandfort added three triples of his own and finished with 12 points.

Braden Frager came off the bench and was incredible down the stretch. He scored 11 points in the second half on 4-of-8 shooting.

The Huskers shot 48% from the field and 41% from deep in the victory. They forced 14 turnovers, which proved to be the difference. Nebraska outscored Indiana by 15 points in the second half, leaving Assembly Hall with a massive road win.

Here is an instant recap of the victory:

First half woes

Nebraska led for most of the first half but fell apart down the stretch.

After a quick start for both sides, Nebraska put together an 8-0 run with triples from forward Berke Buyuktuncel and Lawrence. Indiana responded with one of their own, but two nice buckets from Rienk Mast put the Huskers up by seven.

A 3-minute scoring drought allowed Indiana to pull within one, but Sandfort hit from deep to end it. Both teams chucked 3-pointers early, with 17 combined attempts before the under-12 timeout.

Lawrence carried the Husker offense with 11 points in the first half. He started 4-for-4 from the field with three 3-point makes. Indiana put a 7-3 run together to tie the game at 20-20, but another huge shot from Lawrence put the Huskers back on top. They led 23-20 at the under-eight timeout.

Nebraska went cold over the next five minutes. The Hoosiers knocked down six straight field goals, retaking the lead with a 13-5 run. Cale Jacobsen was the only Husker to score over that stretch. Five points from the junior guard kept the Huskers around.

Buyuktuncel got to the rim for a second-chance dunk, but it wasn’t enough to slow the Hoosiers’ momentum. Indiana finished the half on a 12-2 run as Nebraska’s offense went ice cold.

The Huskers had no answer for guard Lamar Wilkerson, who scored 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the first half. Indiana dominated inside, outscoring Nebraska 16-8 in the paint. The Hoosiers allowed just two second-chance points and held their opponents to 40% from the field.

Huskers claw back

It was all Indiana early in the second half.

Wilkerson kept things rolling out of the break. His third 3-pointer put Indiana up by 10. Tucker DeVries followed with another triple, the Hoosiers’ eighth make of the afternoon.

Wilkerson wasn’t done. He drilled a contested 3-pointer and was fouled. A four-point play put the Hoosiers up 49-33.

Despite a three-minute scoring drought, Nebraska refused to go away quietly.

Lawrence kept the Huskers alive. He knocked down two free throws and Buyuktuncel hit his second 3-pointer of the day to pull Nebraska within 11. Hoiberg drilled a wide-open 3-pointer shortly after, narrowing the deficit to 55-45.

DeVries picked up his fourth foul and the Huskers immediately took advantage. Lawrence kept the hot hand, drilling his fourth 3-pointer, and Sandfort followed with another on the ensuing possession. A 9-0 run pulled Nebraska within four, 55-51, and forced an Indiana timeout with 12:25 remaining.

Lawrence came out of the break with a driving layup and Sandfort capped off a 13-0 Nebraska run to tie the game 55-55. Both sides traded buckets before Wilkerson knocked down his fifth 3-pointer and three free throws to make it 65-59.

Sandfort answered from deep and Lawrence tied the game once again with a fastbreak three. Braden Frager hauled in a Sandfort miss and gave Nebraska its first lead in 23 minutes with a put-back. The redshirt freshman scored again in transition to extend the advantage to 69-65.

Frager hit a step-back 3-pointer to put Nebraska up by nine, 75-66, their largest of the day. He finished with 11 points, helping the Huskers outscore Indiana by 15 in the second half.

Nebraska staved off a late push to secure its 16th win of the season, 83-77.

