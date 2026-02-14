Nebraska basketball overcomes ugly start in 68-49 victory over Northwestern

Nebraska basketball (22-3, 11-3) took care of Northwestern on Saturday, 68-49. The Huskers looked sluggish early, but cruised to victory thanks to an excellent second half.

Pryce Sandfort carried the offense, racking up 29 points thanks to six 3-pointers. Sam Hoiberg added 14 points and seven rebounds to go along with four steals. Cale Jacobsen and Braden Frager provided crucial minutes off the bench to get Nebraska out of a funk.

The Huskers shot 45% from the field and 44% from deep. They dominated the boards, out-rebounding Northwestern 40-24. 13 offensive rebounds turned into 17 second-chance points. The Wildcats scored 27 points off of 18 Husker turnovers, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Nebraska’s stout defensive performance.

Here is an instant recap of the victory:

Another ugly first half

Once again, Nebraska looked out of sorts early. The Huskers scored just 12 points over the first 14 minutes of Saturday’s contest. They started 4-of-13 from the field and turned it over 10 times in the first half. Rienk Mast had three giveaways while Jamarques Lawrence and Braden Frager each had a pair.

Sandfort was Nebraska’s lone source of offense early, knocking down a pair of triples from the same spot. He and Sam Hoiberg were the only Huskers to score until 5:57 remained in the half.

Luckily for Nebraska, the Wildcats also struggled to find a rhythm. They started 4-of-13 from the field as well. The Husker defense was stout for much of the first half, forcing eight turnovers. Nebraska dominated the boards, cashing in 10 offensive rebounds for 14-second chance points.

A 12-2 run put the Wildcats up 19-12 with six minutes left in the half. Frager broke a three-minute scoring drought with a 3-pointer, finally sparking the Husker offense. Hoiberg followed it up with a layup off a beautiful dish from Mast.

Mast got an and-one layup to fall and hit the free throw to tie the game, 20-20. Northwestern rattled off a 5-point trip down the floor, but Frager answered with a triple at the other end.

Sandfort gave Nebraska the lead back shortly after, 28-27, with his third 3-pointer. The Huskers took that slim lead into the locker room. Sandfort and Hoiberg combined for 19 of Nebraska’s 28 points, while eight different Wildcats scored in the first half.

Huskers roll in second half

Northwestern came out of halftime on a 7-2 run. Sandfort was having none of it. He kept the hot hand, as the only Husker to score over the first four minutes of the half.

Sandfort’s fourth 3-pointer and a tough finish from Lawrence — his only basket of the day — put Nebraska back on top 35-34 at the under-16 timeout.

After a 4-0 Wildcat run, Sandfort tied the game once again, 38-38, with an and-one layup. Berke Buyuktuncel finally got on the board before Sandfort drilled another 3-pointer to give Nebraska a 45-39 lead, its largest of the afternoon.

Cale Jacobsen kept things rolling with back-to-back 3-pointers, extending Nebraska’s advantage to 52-43 with 8:49 left. Sandfort continued his barrage from downtown with another 3-pointer, and Hoiberg got in on the fun with one of his own. The Huskers ballooned their lead to 15, 60-45, with six minutes to go.

Another 6-0 run put Nebraska up by as many as 21. The Huskers coasted down the stretch on their way to a 68-49 victory.

Lawrence and Mast each played less than 10 minutes in the second half as Frager and Jacobsen were +20 and +22, respectively. The Huskers shot 60% from deep and 58.3% from the field over the final 20 minutes.

