Nebraska basketball will face Troy to open 2026 NCAA Tournament
After months of anticipation, Nebraska finally learned its postseason fate during the 2026 NCAA men’s basketball Selection Sunday bracket reveal.
The 26-6 Huskers earned a No. 4 seed in the tournament and will face No. 13 Troy in the Round of 64 on Thursday in Oklahoma City. They also landed in the South region, joining the quadrant with No. 5 Vanderbilt and No. 12 McNeese.
The Trojans are 22-11 and went 12-6 to win the Sun Belt Conference. Victor Valdes and Thomas Dowd lead Troy with 14.8 points per game each. They rank 143rd in the current KenPom ratings.
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This marks just NU’s third March Madness berth in the last 28 years and head coach Fred Hoiberg’s second appearance in three seasons.
Nebraska will be one of the storylines of the bracket, as it looks to finally earn its first NCAA Tournament victory in program history. The Huskers are 0-7 all-time in the Big Dance, with three of those appearances coming since 2014.
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