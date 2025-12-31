Nebraska closes out perfect 2025 with 86-55 win over New Hampshire

For the second time this season, Nebraska found itself in a dogfight during a “buy game” that was supposed to be a blowout. The Huskers finished off a perfect 2025 start, knocking off New Hampshire 86-55

The Huskers struggled to find their rhythm in the first half Tuesday night, plagued by cold perimeter shooting and a resilient New Hampshire team that had one of its best halves of the season. The script flipped after the break as Nebraska’s defensive intensity finally arrived. Led by Pryce Sandfort and Berke Buyuktuncel, the Huskers stifled the Wildcats during a 17-5 run to break the game open. The second-half surge turned a discouraging start into a convincing win, providing momentum ahead of a grueling three-game stretch against Big Ten heavyweights.

Here is an instant recap from the Huskers final game of 2025….

Subscribe to get exclusive Huskers content on HuskerOnline today!

Nebraska struggles in the first-half of another buy game

The first few possessions had the makings of a much-needed strong start for the Huskers, but the half played out in discouraging fashion. Nebraska jumped out to a 9-2 lead behind five points from Buyuktuncel, but the Wildcats responded with a 9-2 run over the next three minutes.

The Wildcats have shown their teeth in several games this season, losing four contests by a combined 12 points. Junior guard Jack Graham gave NU fits offensively, sinking his first of three first-half 3-pointers with 10 minutes to go. That basket gave his team a 20-16 lead and Graham finished the half leading all scorers with 15 points.

The Huskers were unable to grab another lead until Sandfort made a second-chance jumper off a UNH turnover. Despite Nebraska leading 26-25 with seven minutes remaining, the Wildcats continued to cause problems, quickly reclaiming the lead. Sandfort eventually made his first 3-pointer on his fourth attempt. The Huskers struggled mightily from beyond the arc, a trend that has become common in games against mid-major opponents.

Sandfort’s basket was only the second triple for the Huskers. Overall for the half, Nebraska shot 2-for-13 from long range and 38.7% from the field. Conversely, the Wildcats had no issues knocking down shots, shooting 8-for-17 from beyond the arc and 46.7% as a team. New Hampshire played one of its best halves of the season. In the Wildcats’ last power-conference game against Clemson, they shot 13% from 3-point range and 40% from the free-throw line.

One bright spot for the NU was 15 makes from the free-throw line on 18 attempts. The Huskers entered the game with the 11th-best free-throw percentage in the Big Ten. The Huskers finished the game with a season high 27 free throw makes and 35 attempts.

Ugnius Jarusevicius made his Husker debut in the first half and provided quality minutes. The first stat the Central Michigan transfer recorded was a block in his first 10 seconds of game action. The junior had been dealing with a lingering back issue since before the season. He finished with seven points and two rebounds.

Sam Hoiberg made a layup and knocked down a few free throws to send the Huskers into the half limping with a 41-38 lead. NU entered the half against North Dakota down 26-24 earlier this season but triumphed 78-55.

Sandfort, Buyuktuncel lead the second-half charge

The Huskers woke up in the second half once again. Two experienced players took charge for Fred Hoiberg in the final 20 minutes to pull away, as Sandfort and Buyuktuncel provided the spark Nebraska needed to secure a convincing win.

Nebraska opened the second half with a defensive intensity that quickly turned a slim lead into a double-digit cushion. Hoiberg played a scrappy game that allowed the Huskers to build a comfortable margin. He scored two quick buckets to begin the half, one off a turnover and the other off his own offensive rebound. He finished the game with eight points and ten rebounds. By the 17-minute mark, the Big Red had extended the lead to seven, capitalizing on a shot-clock violation and a series of defensive stops that kept the Wildcats out of rhythm.

Buyuktuncel asserted himself in the paint, knocking down a hook shot and later sinking a pair of free throws to bring his game total to 14 points. As the half progressed, Sandfort took over to break the game open. Despite some first-half struggles, he remained aggressive. Buyuktuncel jumped into a passing lane for a steal that led to a Sandfort transition 3-pointer, extending the lead to 14. The duo spearheaded a key 17-5 run, resulting in a 58-43 lead by the under-12 media timeout.

Nebraska’s lead reached 20 after Braden Frager pushed the total to 67 points. Frager finished with a quiet double-digit performance, fueled by seven made free throws. The Husker defense settled in as the game went on. Nebraska entered Tuesday ranked second in the Big Ten in opponent field goal percentage, and while that number wavered in the first half, the Huskers eventually forced the Wildcats into several uncomfortable shots. New Hampshire failed to record a field goal in the second half until the nine-minute mark and finished the game at a 32.1% clip as a team.

Mast and Sandfort headed to the bench early as the Huskers held a 29-point lead with six minutes to play. Sandfort finished with 19 points, shooting 2-for-4 from deep in the second half. Mast struggled to find an offensive rhythm, finishing with 10 points on 3-for-11 shooting, but he was key in orchestrating the offense with five assists. Jarusevicius put a stamp on the game with his first official points as a Husker, draining a 3-pointer with just over four minutes remaining as Nebraska rode the lead to victory.

The Huskers will start a three game stretch full of tests. First NU will host No. 8 Michigan State on Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. before going on the road against Ohio State on Jan. 5 and Indiana on Jan. 10. The next 11 days will be a defining stretch in determining who the real Big Ten contenders are.

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters!