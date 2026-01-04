Nebraska DL Keona Davis announces he's enter the transfer portal

Nebraska suffered its first major transfer-portal hit on Sunday. Sophomore defensive lineman Keona Davis announced that he plans to enter the transfer portal.

This is the second straight year Davis has entered the portal. A year ago, NU convinced Davis to return after a promising freshman season.

RELATED – Nebraska Transfer Portal Happenings: Jan. 4

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Davis was regarded as one of the stronger pieces the Huskers had on the defensive line. In 2025, Davis played 406 snaps, ranking third among Nebraska defensive linemen, behind only Elijah Juedy (464) and Williams Nwaneri (463).

Davis was credited with 10 QB pressures, including two sacks, one QB hit, and seven hurries.

I have entered my name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, Thank You Husker Nation! pic.twitter.com/nZupHaYNe7 — Keona Davis (@KeonaDavis34) January 4, 2026

Davis’s entry continues a busy Sunday of portal activity

He is now the 18th Husker player to enter the transfer portal, bringing the known roster size before portal additions down to 99 players.

Davis is the fourth known NU player who has gone into the portal on Sunday, joining defensive back Larry Tarver, offensive lineman Houston Kaahaaina-Torres, and defensive back Brice Turner.

Sunday is Day 3 of the 14-day NCAA transfer portal window.

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for our Daily and Breaking News Newsletters!