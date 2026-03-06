Nebraska earns 9-4 win over South Dakota State in home opener

No. 9 Nebraska softball opened its first day at Bowlin Stadium with a blowout win over South Dakota State 9-4. The Huskers dominated SDSU 8-1 earlier on Jan. 28 in Tulsa, Okla., and got the best of the Jackrabbits in Lincoln, Neb., too.

The Scarlet and Cream were blessed with beautiful weather for their home openers. However, the wind did not help the pitches, allowing four homers.

Left-handed pitcher Alexis Jensen earned her first career start at Bowlin Stadium. The freshman allowed seven hits, four earned runs and struck out 13 in seven innings and 130 pitches. She walked two batters and gave up two home runs.

Right-hander Amanda Vacanti got the nod for SDSU, throwing 3 1/3 innings. She gave up nine hits and nine earned runs. The sophomore struck out one, walked two and had one wild pitch. Righty Tayler Baker closed out the game, allowing two hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Both teams benefited from a beautiful hitters’ evening. The windstream in Lincoln carried four hits past the outfield wall in game one.

The Jackrabbits smashed homers in the top of the second and third innings. Third baseman Abby Gentry hit a solo in the second, and second baseman Bria Riebel crushed a 3-RBI homer for SDSU to go up 4-2.

Nebraska softball took a 2-0 lead in the first inning behind three singles and a throwing error. Jordy Frahm scored on a throwing error after a successful Sammie Bland bunt. Jesse Farrell added an RBI single for a two-run lead.

The Huskers’ first home run was a two-RBI shot by Ava Kuszak in the bottom of the third to tie the game 4-4. Hannah Camenzind launched another Husker homer to center field for a 9-4 lead in the fourth. NU scored five runs on five hits in the fourth inning. Frahm recorded a two-RBI single.

After giving up two home runs in the first half of the game, Jensen settled in. She retired the next seven batters. After the first three innings, the freshman allowed one hit, no runs and struck out six batters in the next three.

SDSU made Jensen and Nebraska earn it in the top of the seventh. DP Alivya Bollen was walked, and then left fielder Emma Christensen doubled to left to put two players in scoring range. But Jensen struck out the next three batters to win 9-4.

