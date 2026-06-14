Nebraska Flips Missouri LB Commitment Caleb Green

Caleb Green has added his name to Nebraska’s 2027 commitment list after flipping his pledge from Missouri to the Huskers. The 6-foot and 210-pound linebacker from Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North had been committed to the Tigers since April 26, when he chose Missouri over a growing list of scholarship offers.

Green’s name is familiar to Nebraska fans. The Kansas City-area standout has made multiple trips to Lincoln, including Nebraska’s summer camp a week ago, where he impressed the coaching staff and earned a Husker offer. Nebraska brought Green back for an official visit the next week.

Green is coming off a highly productive junior season at Lee’s Summit North. He posted 145 total tackles, 114 solo stops, and 2.5 sacks while establishing himself as one of Missouri’s most productive linebackers. His 145 tackles ranked among the state’s leaders and helped cement his status as one of the region’s top defensive prospects.

Athletically, Green boasts verified testing results that have caught the attention of college coaches. His 40-yard dash time is 4.66 seconds, and his shuttle time is 4.3 seconds, demonstrating the sideline-to-sideline speed Nebraska values for a linebacker.

Interest in Green increased significantly during the spring. After committing to Missouri in April, he attracted attention from other Power Four programs and received more offers, notably from Michigan State in May. He also arranged visits to several schools during the spring and early summer evaluation period, including Missouri, SMU, and Michigan State. Nebraska became a strong contender following his performance at the camp in Lincoln.

Green gives Nebraska another important recruiting win in the Kansas City area. His commitment adds a physical, productive linebacker with significant developmental upside to the 2027 class. It also addresses a serious need for more linebackers in the class. Green joins Loganville (Ga.) Grayson linebacker Eli Harris on Nebraska’s commitment list.