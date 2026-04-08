Nebraska forward Berke Buyuktuncel to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal
Nebraska saw its first surprising departure on the second day of the 2026 spring transfer portal window.
Forward Berke Buyuktuncel, who started 61 of his 66 appearances as a Husker over the past two seasons, officially entered his name into the portal on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-10, 244-pound junior from Turkey averaged 6.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while leading NU with 34 blocked shots. He posted six double-figure scoring efforts and three games with 10 or more rebounds this season.
That included the program’s fourth triple-double ever vs. North Dakota (12 points, 11 rebounds, and a career-high 10 assists).
- 1New
Jeremiah Smith prioritized OSU legacy over $10 million payday
- 2
NCAA proposing major change to eligibility rules
- 3
BYU guard Rob Wright plans to enter Transfer Portal
- 4
Where things stand with the nation's top QB recruits
- 5
The teams to watch for the Transfer Portal's top 10 targets
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Beyond his production on the court, the former UCLA transfer emerged as one of the faces of the team and a fan favorite in his second Husker campaign.
With Buyuktuncel’s departure, head coach Fred Hoiberg and his staff now have six open roster spots to fill for the 2026-27 season.
JOIN NOW: Get a $1 trial for an annual membership bundle for access to HuskerOnline + On3 + Rivals!
Nebraska’s 2026-27 roster distribution chart
|FRESHMEN
|REDSHIRT FRESHMEN
|SOPHOMORES
|JUNIORS
|SENIORS
|Colin Rice
|Braden Frager
|Pryce Sandfort
|Jacob Lanier
|Leo Curtis
|Connor Essegian+
|Will Cooper
|Ugnius Jarusevicius+
|Cale Jacobsen
|Henry Burt#
|Nebraska’s roster numbers by class
|2/15
|0/15
|3/15
|0/15
|4/15
Future roster matrix
|2026-27
|2027-28
|2028-29
|2029-30
|Pryce Sandfort – SR
|Braden Frager – JR
|Braden Frager – SR
|Colin Rice – SR
|Connor Essegian – SR (+)
|Leo Curtis – JR
|Leo Curtis – SR
|Jacob Lanier – SR
|Ugnius Jarusevicius – SR (+)
|Will Cooper – JR
|Will Cooper – SR
|Cale Jacobsen – SR
|Colin Rice – SO
|Colin Rice – JR
|Henry Burt – SR (#)
|Jacob Lanier – SO
|Jacob Lanier – JR
|Braden Frager – SO
|Leo Curtis – SO
|Will Cooper – SO
|Colin Rice – FR
|Jacob Lanier – FR
|9/15
|5/15
|5/15
|2/15
Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for our Daily and Breaking News Newsletters!