Nebraska forward Berke Buyuktuncel to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

Nebraska saw its first surprising departure on the second day of the 2026 spring transfer portal window.

Forward Berke Buyuktuncel, who started 61 of his 66 appearances as a Husker over the past two seasons, officially entered his name into the portal on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-10, 244-pound junior from Turkey averaged 6.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while leading NU with 34 blocked shots. He posted six double-figure scoring efforts and three games with 10 or more rebounds this season.

That included the program’s fourth triple-double ever vs. North Dakota (12 points, 11 rebounds, and a career-high 10 assists).

Beyond his production on the court, the former UCLA transfer emerged as one of the faces of the team and a fan favorite in his second Husker campaign.

With Buyuktuncel’s departure, head coach Fred Hoiberg and his staff now have six open roster spots to fill for the 2026-27 season.

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Nebraska’s 2026-27 roster distribution chart

Future roster matrix

2026-27 2027-28 2028-29 2029-30 Pryce Sandfort – SR Braden Frager – JR Braden Frager – SR Colin Rice – SR Connor Essegian – SR (+) Leo Curtis – JR Leo Curtis – SR Jacob Lanier – SR Ugnius Jarusevicius – SR (+) Will Cooper – JR Will Cooper – SR Cale Jacobsen – SR Colin Rice – SO Colin Rice – JR Henry Burt – SR (#) Jacob Lanier – SO Jacob Lanier – JR Braden Frager – SO Leo Curtis – SO Will Cooper – SO Colin Rice – FR Jacob Lanier – FR 9/15 5/15 5/15 2/15 + = Applying for a medical hardship waiver, # = Grandfathered player who will not count against Nebraska’s 15-man roster limit in 2026-27

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