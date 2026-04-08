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Nebraska forward Berke Buyuktuncel to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

Robin Washut profile picby: Robin Washut24 minutes agoRobinWashut

Nebraska saw its first surprising departure on the second day of the 2026 spring transfer portal window.

Forward Berke Buyuktuncel, who started 61 of his 66 appearances as a Husker over the past two seasons, officially entered his name into the portal on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-10, 244-pound junior from Turkey averaged 6.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while leading NU with 34 blocked shots. He posted six double-figure scoring efforts and three games with 10 or more rebounds this season.

That included the program’s fourth triple-double ever vs. North Dakota (12 points, 11 rebounds, and a career-high 10 assists).

Beyond his production on the court, the former UCLA transfer emerged as one of the faces of the team and a fan favorite in his second Husker campaign.

With Buyuktuncel’s departure, head coach Fred Hoiberg and his staff now have six open roster spots to fill for the 2026-27 season.

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Nebraska’s 2026-27 roster distribution chart

FRESHMENREDSHIRT FRESHMENSOPHOMORESJUNIORSSENIORS
Colin RiceBraden FragerPryce Sandfort
Jacob LanierLeo CurtisConnor Essegian+
Will CooperUgnius Jarusevicius+
Cale Jacobsen
Henry Burt#
Nebraska’s roster numbers by class
2/150/153/150/154/15
+ = Applying for a medical hardship waiver, # = Grandfathered player who will not count against Nebraska’s 15-man roster limit in 2026-27

Future roster matrix

2026-272027-282028-292029-30
Pryce Sandfort – SRBraden Frager – JRBraden Frager – SRColin Rice – SR
Connor Essegian – SR (+)Leo Curtis – JRLeo Curtis – SRJacob Lanier – SR
Ugnius Jarusevicius – SR (+)Will Cooper – JRWill Cooper – SR
Cale Jacobsen – SRColin Rice – SOColin Rice – JR
Henry Burt – SR (#)Jacob Lanier – SOJacob Lanier – JR
Braden Frager – SO
Leo Curtis – SO
Will Cooper – SO
Colin Rice – FR
Jacob Lanier – FR
9/155/155/152/15
+ = Applying for a medical hardship waiver, # = Grandfathered player who will not count against Nebraska’s 15-man roster limit in 2026-27

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