Nebraska forward Natalie Potts will redshirt in 2025-26 season
loading...
loading...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball (16-5, 5-5) took care of Northwestern (8-13, 2-8) for its fifth Big Ten victory, improving to even in conference play....
ANN ARBOR, Michigan - Down two of its top-three scorers on the road against the No. 3 team in the country, fifth-ranked Nebraska still nearly pulled...
Nebraska men's basketball played its first game as a top five team in school history Tuesday night. The Huskers went on the road to tackle No. 3...
In what could be the most high-profile regular-season matchup in program history, No. 5 Nebraska heads to Ann Arbor to take on third-ranked Michigan...
Now 20-0 and up to No. 5 in this week's AP Top 25 poll, Nebraska faces its most daunting challenge yet at No. 3 Michigan on Tuesday night in Ann...
MINNEAPOLIS - Trailing by eight points early in the second half, Nebraska once again flipped a switch and took control for a 76-57 comeback victory...
No. 24 Nebraska Women’s Basketball (15-5, 4-5) fought off a second-half comeback from Illinois (15-5, 5-4) to win 81-75. The Huskers led by 19 points...
Nebraska basketball (20-0, 9-0) took care of Minnesota on Saturday to keep its undefeated season alive. The Huskers bounced back from a rough first...
Nebraska travels to Minneapolis to try to move to 20-0 overall and 5-0 in conference road games today at Minnesota. Here is what you need to know as...
Welcome to another edition of Hoops Tunnel Talk, where HuskerOnline's Robin Washut gives the inside scoop on all things Nebraska men's...
Behind 23 points from Pryce Sandfort and 11 3-pointers as a team, Nebraska took care of business with a 76-66 win over Washington on Wednesday night....
No. 7 Nebraska basketball (19-0, 8-0) kept its miraculous undefeated season going by taking down Washington (10-9, 2-6) in front of a sold-out...
No. 24 Nebraska Women’s Basketball (14-5, 3-5) lost its second straight game by three points or less. Wisconsin (13-7, 5-4) took down the Huskers...
Now 18-0 and ranked seventh in the nation, Nebraska returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena tonight for a home matchup with Washington. Here is what you need...
Having improved to 18-0 for its highest ranking in program history, No. 7 Nebraska returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday night for a home clash...
Nebraska made short work of Northwestern on Saturday, cruising to a 77-58 road victory to improve to 18-0 on the season. Here's a look at NU's...
EVANSTON, Illinois - With timely 3-point shooting and suffocating defense, Nebraska blew the game open in the second half and never looked back in a...
Nebraska men’s basketball (18-0, 7-0) used an explosive second-half surge to put away Northwestern (8-10, 0-7) 77-58 in a Saturday matinee. The...
Following one of its most complete performances of the season, No. 8 Nebraska is back in action today for another Big Ten road test at Northwestern....
No. 15 Michigan State (17-1, 6-1) and No. 24 Nebraska Women’s Basketball (14-4, 3-4) were tied with 38 seconds remaining. Juliann Woodard was fouled...
Welcome to another edition of Hoops Tunnel Talk, where HuskerOnline's Robin Washut gives the inside scoop on all things Nebraska men's...
Welcome to the latest edition of HuskerOnline’s most popular member feature, Tunnel Talk. In the women’s sports edition, Abby Barmore gives...
Following its most lopsided Big Ten victory ever, Nebraska hits the road again for a trip to Northwestern on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Fred...
In a game that was close through much of the first half, Nebraska flipped a switch and never looked back to blow out Oregon 90-55 on Tuesday night....
Nebraska basketball (17-0, 6-0) routed Oregon 90-55 on Tuesday to keep its undefeated season rolling. The Huskers pulled away late in the first half...