Nebraska gains a commitment from San Diego State transfer Taj DeGourville

While the NCAA Transfer Portal closed this week, Nebraska is still working to fill out its 2026-27 roster.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg and his staff landed another addition on Thursday in San Diego State guard Taj DeGourville.

“I probably first started talking with them about four days ago,” DeGourville told HuskerOnline. “I know they had a great season, and I saw some of their games this year. I’m a bigger, versatile guard, and they said I could do a lot of the things they were looking for.”

A 6-foot-5, 211-pound sophomore from Las Vegas, DeGourville appeared in all 33 games with five starts for the 22-11 Aztecs this past season. He averaged 5.5 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 34.5% on 55 attempts from 3-point range.

Most impressive was his 23% assist rate despite playing only 19 minutes per game. Recruited by the likes of Harvard as a standout at national prep power Wasatch Academy, DeGourville’s unique blend of size, skill, and basketball IQ makes him an intriguing piece for the Huskers.

He officially visited Lincoln on Tuesday. During his visit, DeGourville said Hoiberg showed him clips of several former players who had thrived in his system at Nebraska and Iowa State. The two who were featured most were Brice Williams and DeAndre Kane.

“Coach (Hoiberg) really liked my versatility on both ends of the floor and how I can push the pace and create for others,” DeGourville said. “I know they play with a lot of space and have shooters all over, so their system fits me well.”

DeGourville chose NU over other portal interest from St. Mary’s, UNLV, Alabama, Virginia, Seton Hall, Cincinnati, Boise State, and more. He currently has two seasons of eligibility remaining, though he could have three if the NCAA passes its proposed 5-for-5 eligibility rule.

DeGourville joins Belmont forward Sam Orme, Montana/Minnesota forward Kadyn Betts, Utah Valley point guard Trevan Leonhardt, and Boston College forward Boden Kapke in Nebraska’s transfer class.

The Huskers now have two available spots on their 2026-27 roster.

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Nebraska’s 2026-27 roster distribution chart

Future roster matrix

2026-27 2027-28 2028-29 2029-30 Pryce Sandfort – SR Sam Orme – SR Braden Frager – SR Colin Rice – SR Connor Essegian – SR Taj DeGourville – SR Leo Curtis – SR Jacob Lanier – SR Trevan Leohnhardt – SR Braden Frager – JR Will Cooper – SR Cale Jacobsen – SR Leo Curtis – JR Colin Rice – JR Boden Kapke – SR Will Cooper – JR Jacob Lanier – JR Kadyn Betts – SR Colin Rice – SO Henry Burt – SR (#) Jacob Lanier – SO Sam Orme – JR Taj DeGourville – JR Braden Frager – SO Leo Curtis – SO Will Cooper – SO Colin Rice – FR Jacob Lanier – FR 13/15 7/15 5/15 2/15 # = Grandfathered player who will not count against Nebraska’s 15-man roster limit in 2026-27

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