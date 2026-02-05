Nebraska goes head-to-head with No. 8 Michigan but runs out of steam, losing 88-76

Nebraska Women’s Basketball (16-7, 5-7) went blow for blow against No. 8 Michigan (20-3, 11-1) on the road but ran out of steam in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines handed the Huskers an 88-76 loss, its fifth-ranked loss of the season.

Britt Prince and Amiah Hargrove led Nebraska with 16 points each. Hargrove added a team-high eight rebounds. Petra Bozan posted 12 points. NU shot 44% from the field, 43% from three and 83% from the free-throw line. In the fourth quarter, Nebraska was 36% from the field and 2-of-6 from three.

Forward Jessica Petrie was back after missing two games due to illness. The junior did not start, playing 18 minutes, as she works to get back to 100%. Hargrove earned her third straight start.

Syla Swords had a game-high 28 points, going 11-of-23 from the field. Olivia Olson earned 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Michigan shot 53% from the field, 36% from deep and 80% from the free-throw line. The Wolverines outrebounded NU 40-25 with 13 offensive rebounds and 14 second-chance points.

First half battle

Nebraska’s red-hot 3-point shooting helped keep the first half close. The Huskers had a 25-24 lead after the first quarter. They were 4-of-8 from deep, led by Nissley going 2-of-4.

Michigan dominated the glass with nine rebounds. Nebraska only had three rebounds in the first 10 minutes. All three of their rebounds were secured in the first two minutes of the quarter. The Huskers closed the gap in the second quarter. The Wolverines secured 10 rebounds while NU had eight boards in quarter two.

Nebraska’s shooting went ice cold until the very end of the quarter. After shooting 53% in the first quarter, they went 3-of-10 from the field until the final minute of the quarter. Michigan shot 36% from the field in the second but was 9-of-13 from the field in the first.

The Wolverines went on a 7-0 run, featuring two McKenzie Mathurin 3-pointers, to take a 38-32 lead with 4:05 left in the half. Emily Fisher made a contested shot and the and-one shot to cut the lead.

Nebraska went on an 8-0 run in the final minute of the second quarter to take a 44-42 lead. Fisher and Kennedi Williams each drained a 3-pointer, and Petra Bozan made two free throws. Michigan had four turnovers in the last three minutes, ending the half with 12, four more than NU.

Michigan pulls away in the fourth

Both teams went blow for blow in the third quarter, but Nebraska ran out of steam in the fourth quarter. Michigan outscored them 19-12 in the fourth and had 12 rebounds to Nebraska’s seven.

After a quiet first half, Prince scored back-to-back layups in the first 40 seconds of the third quarter. But, Michigan responded immediately with a 7-0 run and forced two turnovers to take a 51-49 lead.

Michigan took the largest lead of the game with five points in the last 30 seconds of the third quarter to lead 69-64 heading into the fourth.

Hargrove scored nine points and earned four rebounds in the third. She played only six minutes in the first half due to two early personal fouls.

The Wolverines’ offense started hot in the fourth. They scored eight points to take a game-high 77-68 lead with 7:56 remaining. Nebraska didn’t score a field goal for four minutes. Prince ended the drought with two buckets in 30 seconds to cut Michigan’s advantage to 77-72.

Bozan scored six points in the fourth quarter, including a jumper in the paint with under four minutes left.

The Wolverines went on a 9-2 run to close out the game and win their 20th game of the season.

