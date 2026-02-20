Nebraska implodes in fourth, falling to Oregon 80-76

Nebraska Women’s Basketball (16-11, 5-11) led for the majority of the game against Oregon (19-9, 7-8). The Huskers dominated the second and third quarters. But with the postseason on the line, Nebraska went freezing cold in the final quarter, losing 80-76 on the road. They have lost six straight games.

The Ducks outscored the Huskers 28-15 in the fourth quarter. NU made only three field goals. Oregon was boosted by going 15-of-18 from the free-throw line and 6-of-8 from field-goal range. NU shot 20% from field-goal range in the fourth after shooting 51% after the third quarter.

Five Huskers scored double-digit points, but it wasn’t enough. Britt Prince posted 18 points, Logan Nissley scored 15, and Jessica Petrie added 12. Petra Bozan had 11 and Amiah Hargrove had 11 points. Prince, Nissley and Callin Hake had five assists each for 17 team assists. Bozan earned her first start of the season as Petrie came off the bench.

Subscribe to get exclusive Huskers content on HuskerOnline today!

Forward Ehis Etute paced Oregon with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists. Guard Katie Fisco added 19 points and four rebounds. Guard Janiyah Williams was the third Duck in double-digit points with 12.

Nebraska is on the bubble of making the NCAA Tournament with two games left before the Big Ten Tournament.

Keeping it close

The Huskers didn’t miss on their first four shots but went scoreless for over two minutes. Oregon took a 15-8 lead during the drought.

Nebraska fought back to end the first quarter 20-20. Logan Nissley went on a 5-0 run with two free throws and a fastbreak 3-pointer. Petrie made NU’s first three of the game, but Avary Cain responded immediately with her own three for the Ducks.

NU shot wonderfully but squandered too many opportunities with six turnovers in the first quarter. They went 8-of-11 from the field and 2-of-2 from behind the arc and the free-throw line.

Nebraska started the second quarter with three straight buckets to take a 26-20 lead with under eight left. Astera Tuhina put Oregon back on the board with a jumper and a layup. But the other Ducks struggled to score. Their three turnovers did not help their effort to cool down NU.

The Scarlet and Cream outscored the home team 17-6 until the final 95 seconds of the second quarter. Oregon went on a 7-0 run to cut NU’s lead to 37-33 at halftime.

After six first-quarter turnovers, the Huskers didn’t give the ball away in the second quarter. Oregon committed five turnovers, which led to 10 NU points in the half.

Huskers hot in the third, fall apart in the fourth

Nebraska Women’s Basketball took a 50-28 lead with six minutes left in the third quarter. They hit three triples to build the 12-point lead. Hake had two great passes for back-to-back assists.

The Ducks responded with an 8-0 run to cut NU’s advantage to 50-43. Nebraska committed four fouls and had three turnovers, which helped Oregon close the gap. After making it 53-48, Oregon didn’t make a field goal for the final 2:30 of the third quarter. Nebraska took a 61-52 lead into the final 10 minutes.

The Ducks had a major advantage at the free-throw line. They went 15-of-18 in the fourth and 21-of-24 in the game. NU shot 92% from the charity stripe on 13 attempts.

Nebraska’s offense ran ice cold in the fourth. They didn’t score a field goal for four minutes as Oregon went on a 10-2 scoring run to cut NU’s lead to 65-62. Prince ended the drought with a layup with 5:38 left. The Huskers didn’t make another field goal until Prince’s layup with 29 seconds left.

Oregon outscored the Huskers 28-15 in the fourth. 14 of their points were from the free-throw line. Fiso posted 12 points in the final 10 minutes and 19 points overall. Prince led NU with six points and Petrie added five.

Nebraska stays on the West Coast to face Washington on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. CT on the Big Ten Network.

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletter