Nebraska guard Quentin Rhymes enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

While roster retention has been Nebraska’s top offseason priority, the Huskers have their first departure.

Freshman guard Quentin Rhymes, who sat out this past season as a redshirt, officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on the opening morning of the 15-day portal window on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-7 former three-star recruit out of Phoenix (Arizona) Hillcrest Prep signed with NU last fall over other finalists New Mexico, Boise State, UNLV, and UC Santa Barbara.

Rhymes, who will be 21 by the start of next season, averaged 22.4 points per game while shooting 41 percent on 3-pointers during his post-grad year at Hillcrest Prep in 2023-24.

His lone on-court appearance at Nebraska came in the exhibition win over Midland on October 27. Rhymes was the 15th and final Husker off the bench, playing 6:45 with two points on 1-of-2 shooting, one rebound, and a block.

“I’ll say this: Quentin has really improved since we’ve gotten him,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said last summer. “Listen, you come in as a freshman, you’re wide-eyed. You know, you’re a little bit deer in the headlights at times. But he has really gotten better. He may be as athletic as anybody on our team.

“There are mistakes early, as expected, with younger players. But he has really bought into the film sessions and is trying to do everything he can to learn the system. He’s really made big strides. He’s going to be a good one when it’s all said and done.”

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Nebraska’s 2026-27 roster distribution chart

Future roster matrix

2026-27 2027-28 2028-29 2029-30 Pryce Sandfort – SR Justin Bolis – SR Braden Frager – SR Colin Rice – SR Connor Essegian – SR (+) Braden Frager – JR Leo Curtis – SR Jacob Lanier – SR Berke Buyuktuncel – SR Leo Curtis – JR Will Cooper – SR Ugnius Jarusevicius – SR (+) Will Cooper – JR Colin Rice – JR Cale Jacobsen – SR Colin Rice – SO Jacob Lanier – JR Henry Burt – SR (#) Jacob Lanier – SO Justin Bolis – JR Braden Frager – SO Leo Curtis – SO Will Cooper – SO Colin Rice – FR Jacob Lanier – FR 11/15 6/15 5/15 2/15 + = Applying for a medical hardship waiver, # = Grandfathered player who will not count against Nebraska’s 15-man roster limit in 2026-27

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