Frager and Nebraska handle key road test inching past Ohio State 72-69

Despite a short turnaround, Nebraska kept its undefeated season alive with a 72-69 win over Ohio State on Monday night. The Huskers relied on a total team effort to pull off the road victory.

Eight Nebraska players scored in a gritty, back-and-forth battle. The balanced effort saw four Huskers finish with double-figures with Braden Frager’s 15 leading the way. Frager scored two clutch 3-point plays at the tail-end of the game to close the curtain on the Buckeyes.

Here is an instant recap from the Huskers 15th win of the season….

Nebraska’s hot start and bench fuels halftime advantage

As they have in Big Ten play so far, the Huskers got off to a hot start. Rienk Mast got his team on the board with a clean jumper from beyond the free-throw line. Mast, who entered the game averaging 16.6 points per game, is coming off a 19-point performance against Michigan State. Mast had a block on the other end which led to a Jamarques Lawrence 3-pointer off an assist by Sam Hoiberg. The Pius X graduate hit a 3-pointer on a later possession for his first bucket, which propelled Nebraska to a 13-5 lead at the first media timeout.

NU kept it going despite OSU switching to a zone defense. The zone forced two Husker turnovers, but they adjusted by going on an 8-3 run over the next four minutes. Frager came off the bench and made an immediate impact. The two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week scored four points in three possessions, both in the paint. Berke Buyuktuncel became the sixth player to record a bucket with a transition jam, giving Nebraska a 21-13 lead.

Nebraska extended its run to 12-0 at the 10-minute mark, but Bruce Thornton finally got on the board with an easy layup. Tulsa transfer Jared Garcia entered the game and knocked down the first shot he looked at, and Cale Jacobsen executed a 3-point play to give NU a 27-17 lead with eight minutes to go in the half. The Huskers played strong team basketball, with eight different players scoring in the first half, making 10 shots on five assists.

The Buckeyes began to settle in offensively. Amare Bynum, an Omaha native, had seven first-half points. He capped an 11-4 run with a 3-pointer to shrink the Nebraska lead to five. Sam Hoiberg, however, responded with a 3-pointer of his own to extend the lead back to 36-28.

Over the next three minutes, the teams combined for just five points. The Buckeyes were unable to take advantage of several NU turnovers to end the half. The Huskers finished the first 20 minutes with eight turnovers despite leading the entire way. However, Nebraska’s bench outscored the Buckeyes’ reserves 12-0 in the period which boosted them to a 38-31 lead heading into the locker room.

Mast and leaders step up to clinch another road conference win

Pryce Sandfort kept the momentum going in the second half. The Iowa transfer made his first shot of the period to reach six points. Thornton responded after a quiet first half with a 3-pointer of his own. The Buckeyes gained momentum with consistent defensive play. John Mobley Jr. reached 14 points to cut the deficit to 43-39 at the first media timeout.

NU entered as a top defensive team in field-goal percentage defense. That trend continued against the Buckeyes. Ohio State shot 39% after Thornton’s layup made it 47-43 with 12 minutes remaining. Thornton entered averaging over 20 points but was just 3-for-9 following that bucket.

The Buckeyes were able to grab their first lead with 10:24 to go. The Huskers went ice cold from the field with a 0-for-6 stretch. The inefficiency from NU allowed Thornton to make two free throws to grab a 49-48 lead. Although OSU had the momentum, Mast grabbed that lead right back with a turning hook shot from the charity stripe.

The game remained back and forth as Thornton heated up. He made a step-back 3-pointer to reach double digits, giving his team a one-point lead. Moments later, Mast sunk his first 3-pointer to give Nebraska a 55-53 lead with 5:25 left. Shortly after, the senior from the Netherlands converted a 3-point play to reach double figures. That sequence gave Nebraska a 60-58 lead with 3:42 to go.

Despite signs of fatigue from a grueling Big Ten schedule, Nebraska stayed sharp. Sandfort sparked the offense with a long-range 3-pointer to reach 11 points. Following that, Frager converted a 3-point play of his own. His effort helped the Huskers find separation with only two minutes remaining. Lawrence made two free throws to get his total to 11 points and clinch the game for Nebraska.

It will be another road test next for the Huskers. NU will play a 11 a.m. game against Indiana on Saturday Jan. 10. The game will be available on the Big Ten Network and the Fox Sports App.

