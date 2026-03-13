Nebraska Hoops Big Ten Tournament Game Day: Purdue

After matching its best regular season in program history, Nebraska kicks off postseason play tonight in its Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal opener vs. Purdue.

Here is what you need to know going into the No. 2-seed Huskers’ rematch with No. 7 Boilermakers in Chicago…

Who, What, Where, When

Nebraska Cornhuskers (26-5, 15-5 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (23-8, 13-7 Big Ten)

Friday, March 13, 2026 – 5:30 p.m. CT

United Center (Chicago, Illinois) (20,917)

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Internet/Streaming: FOX Sports App

Nebraska projected starters

Jamarques Lawrence G Sr. 6-3/185 Lawrence had six assists and eight points on just 3-of-11 shooting in the win over Iowa. That includes hitting just 6-of-27 from 3-point range over the last seven games. Sam Hoiberg G Sr. 6-0/180 Hoiberg earned Big Ten All-Defensive Team and honorable-mention all-conference honors this week. He’s averaging 9.7

ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.4 apg, and 2.1 spg entering the postseason. Pryce Sandfort G Jr. 6-7/210 Sandfort was named first-team All-Big Ten by the league’s coaches and a second-team selection by the media. He ended the regular season one 3-pointer shy of tying the Big Ten record. Berke Buyuktuncel F Jr. 6-10/240 Buyuktuncel finished with eight points and three rebounds while going 4-of-6 on free throws in the win over Iowa. He finished with NU’s second-highest plus/minus at +8 over 24 minutes. Rienk Mast F Sr. 6-10/250 Mast scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half of Nebraska’s OT win over Iowa. His two made 3-pointers were his most in a game since Purdue (4) on Feb. 10.

Purdue projected starters

Braden Smith G Sr. 6-0/170 A first-team all-conference selection, Smith led Purdue with 14.9 ppg, 1.8 spg, and ranked second nationally with 8.7 apg. He set the Big Ten Tournament assist record with 16 vs. Northwestern. Fletcher Loyer G Sr. 6-5/180 Loyer averaged 13.6 ppg while hitting a team-high 85 3-pointers at a 41.9% clip. He has 18 points vs. Nebraska but did so on just 5-20 shooting, including 4-17 on 3-pointers. CJ Cox G Fr. 6-3/195 Cox averaged 8.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, including hitting 50 threes at 37.9%. He had 11 points at Nebraska but was only 4-for-13 from the field and 3-for-10 from three. Trey Kaufman-Renn F Sr. 6-9/240 An honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection, Kaufman-Renn averaged 13.4 ppg on 56.4% shooting while leading Purdue with 8.7 rpg. He hauled in 19 rebounds in the OT win at Nebraska. Oscar Cluff C Sr. 6-11/255 Cluff scored 9.8 ppg while shooting 70.9% from the floor with 7.1 rpg in the regular season. He had 12 points at Nebraska, while 10 of his 14 rebounds came on the offensive end.

3 keys to victory

Keep Smith in check

There is no question about who the head of the snake is to Purdue’s success. Braden Smith, one of the best point guards and all-around players in the country, is the one who makes it all go for the Boilermakers. The senior has been one of the most consistent and productive playmakers in college basketball this season. He leads PU in scoring (14.9 ppg) and steals (1.8 spg) and ranks second nationally in assists (8.7 apg). Fred Hoiberg called Smith “one of the best three-level scorers in the country” and “the best pocket passer I’ve ever seen.” As with most games, Smith will likely get his tonight, but Nebraska can’t let him completely take over. He nearly posted a triple-double early this season in Lincoln with 13 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists.

Limit Purdue’s second chances

One look at the final box score will tell you everything you need to know about why Nebraska couldn’t finish the comeback in its February home loss to Purdue. When all was said and done, the Boilermakers hauled in a whopping 21 offensive rebounds for 17 second-chance points. That included six over the five-minute overtime period alone. On top of that, the Huskers committed 14 turnovers, their third-most in a game this season, which led to 19 PU points. Off of those stats alone, Purdue ended up with 18 additional possessions and 17 more shot attempts. That led to a 14-point overall advantage in second-chance scoring and points off turnovers. Purdue bigs Oscar Cluff (14) and Trey Kaufman-Renn (19) combined for 33 rebounds in the win. The Huskers had 37 as a team. Cluff had 10 offensive boards compared to NU’s six. When you give a team ranked third in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency that many extra opportunities, it’s incredible that Nebraska even had a chance in this one.

Be ready from the jump

Facing a Purdue team that had lost three of its last five games, Nebraska had a fairly clear path to add another signature win to its NCAA Tournament resume earlier this season. Instead, the Huskers got away from that script from the opening tip. The Boilermakers played like a team that wanted it more in every sense, dominating the game on both ends with better effort and execution. NU didn’t make its first basket until the 15:42 mark and fell behind 14-1 out of the gate. Purdue’s lead eventually grew to as many as 22 early in the second half. It won nearly every loose ball, played stifling defense, owned the glass, and made one key shot after another. It felt like a boa constrictor squeezing the life out of its prey, one possession at a time. Nebraska cannot afford anything remotely close to that kind of start tonight.

Quotable

“I think everything that we’ve gone through, it all helps with this new season that we’re about to face. You get to see how your team responds. They’ve been really good for the most part. And now, it’s tenfold. You don’t get a chance to go and clean it up, and then get an opportunity to go out and fix it. You have to be on point with everything that you’re doing. It’s one and done now. There are no second chances. So, we really have to be on point, and that has been a big message to our team.” -Head coach Fred Hoiberg on how Nebraska could benefit from its resilence entering postseason play.

Prediction

Purdue (-3.5) 76, Nebraska 72

Robin’s season record: 26-5

Vs. the spread: 23-8

