Nebraska Hoops Game Day: at Indiana

Tenth-ranked Nebraska hopes to keep its unprecedented season rolling with another road test today at Indiana.

Here is what you need to know as the Huskers look to improve to 16-0 in Bloomington…

Who, What, Where, When

Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten)

Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 – 11:00 a.m. CT

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222)

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Internet/Streaming: Big Ten Plus

Nebraska projected starters

Jamarques Lawrence G Sr. 6-3/185 Lawrence had 11 points in the win over Ohio State, marking his fourth double-figure scoring effort in the last five games. He also twisted his ankle early in the win. Sam Hoiberg G Sr. 6-0/180 The 6-foot guard led the team with nine rebounds at Ohio State. That was the third time he topped NU in boards and the second time in three games he’s had nine or more rebounds. Pryce Sandfort G Jr. 6-7/210 Sandfort finished with 11 points and hit three of Nebraska’s eight 3-pointers at Ohio State. That moved him to 14th in the Big Ten in scoring at 15.9 ppg. Berke Buyuktuncel F Jr. 6-10/240 Buyuktuncel scored eight points on 4-of-4 shooting with seven rebounds in just 22 minutes in the win at Ohio State. He’s averaging 7.9 ppg and 6.4 rpg on the season. Rienk Mast F Sr. 6-10/250 Despite hitting 1-of-6 3-pointers, Mast had 12 points for his team-best 13th double-figure scoring effort of the season at OSU. He’s 13th in the Big Ten at 16.3 ppg and 16th with 6.6 rpg.

Indiana projected starters

Conor Enright G Sr. 6-1/180 The former Drake and DePaul transfer averages 4.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and a team-high 4.7 rebounds per game this season. He’s averaged 14.0 ppg and 6.0 apg over the last two outings. Tayton Conerway G Sr. 6-3/190 The former Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year at Troy, Conerway averages 12.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, and 4.2 apg. He also has seven games with at least 15 points. Lamar Wilkerson G Sr. 6-6/205 A two-time all-conference pick at Sam Houston, Wilkerson leads IU with 19.5 ppg and tops the Big Ten with 51 made 3-pointers. He’s scored 20 or more points in the past four games. Tucker DeVries F Sr. 6-7/225 A former transfer from Drake and West Virginia, DeVries ranks second on the team with 14.8 pgg while averaging 5.1 rpg and 2.8 apg. Sam Alexis F Sr. 6-9/240 A member of Florida’s 2025 national championship team, Alexis averages 7.5 points and leads Indiana with 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. He also has a team-high 23 dunks this season.

3 keys to victory

Win the 3-point line

Of all the teams Nebraska has played this season, few will be more similar to the Huskers offensively than Indiana. First-year head coach Darian DeVries has revamped the Hoosiers on that end of the floor, as they’ve now become one of the most efficient and productive scoring teams in the country. What really makes IU go, though, is its 3-point shooting. Lamar Wilkerson leads the Big Ten with 51 made threes this season, helping Indiana top the conference and rank 25th nationally with 10.5 makes per game. However, Nebraska can light it up from deep, too. Pryce Sandfort ranks second behind Wilkerson with 45 threes on the year, as 38.2% of NU’s points have come from behind the arc (34th nationally). Whichever team capitalizes more and limits their opponent better from downtown should have a distinct advantage today.

Dominate the paint

While this game might be defined on the perimeter, one of Nebraska’s most significant advantages could be inside the arc. As potent as Indiana’s backcourt has been, the Huskers have a distinct frontcourt edge on both ends of the floor with Rienk Mast and Berke Buyuktuncel. Especially if the 3-pointers aren’t falling early, NU must prioritize getting the ball into the paint and scoring at the rim. Nebraska has gotten itself into trouble this year when it tries to shoot its way out of lulls with contested 3-point looks. Take the threes when they’re there, but don’t settle. Make the Hoosiers take away the lane first.

Control the glass

Today’s game pits two of the country’s top-functioning offenses. Indiana ranks 29th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency (120.4) and 23rd in effective field goal percentage (57.4%). Nebraska is 45th (119.0) and 58th (55.3%), respectively. With that, finishing defensive possessions will be a critical component throughout. Both the Huskers and Hoosiers have been solid on the boards this season, though neither has been overly dominant on the offensive glass. Defensive rebounding will be imperative for NU to limit IU’s second-chance opportunities and spark the offensive tempo head coach Fred Hoiberg wants. The team that controls the boards will likely control the game.

Quotable

“I think the biggest thing is composure. Our guys have really done a good job of staying with it… Our guys, they just keep swinging and keep going even when things are looking a little bit dire out there on the floor. To me, that’s the sign of great leadership, when you have guys that can hold each other accountable. You hear the talking in the huddles, and we’ve had years where it’s been silent over there. If a coach wasn’t talking, nobody was talking. This year, our players, I let them talk.” -Head coach Fred Hoiberg on what has made Nebraska so good in crunch time this season.

Prediction

Nebraska (+3.5) 78, Indiana 77

Robin’s season record: 14-1

Vs. the spread: 12-3

