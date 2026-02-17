Nebraska Hoops Game Day: at Iowa

Nebraska bounced back with a lopsided home win over Northwestern, but another difficult road test now awaits tonight at Iowa.

Here is what you need to know going into the Huskers’ first of two meetings with the Hawkeyes over the regular season’s final three and a half weeks…

Who, What, Where, When

Nebraska Cornhuskers (22-3, 11-3 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (18-7, 8-6 Big Ten)

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026 – 8:00 p.m. CT

Carver-Hawkeye Arena (15,500)

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Internet/Streaming: FOX Sports App

Nebraska projected starters

Jamarques Lawrence G Sr. 6-3/185 Lawrence played a season-low 18 minutes in the win over Northwestern. He finished with two points, two assists, two rebounds, two steals, and three turnovers. Sam Hoiberg G Sr. 6-0/180 Hoiberg did it all vs. Northwestern with 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals. He’s now just one steal away from moving into ninth place in school history. Pryce Sandfort G Jr. 6-7/210 After scoring a game-high 29 points with six 3-pointers vs. Northwestern, Sandfort needs one more made three to tie the NU single-season record (89). Berke Buyuktuncel F Jr. 6-10/240 Buyuktuncel only scored two points on 1-of-3 shooting vs. Northwestern, but added four rebounds, four assists, and four blocks to finish +17 over his 27 minutes. Rienk Mast F Sr. 6-10/250 Mast hauled in a game-high nine rebounds (four offensive) in the win over Northwestern. However, he struggled otherwise, scoring a season-low three points with six turnovers.

Iowa projected starters

Bennett Stirtz G Sr. 6-4/190 An All-Big Ten and All-American candidate, Stirtz ranks fourth in the conference at 20.4 ppg on 51.6% shooting. He’s also ninth at 4.7 apg and 1.4 spg while leading the league at 36.6 mpg. Kael Combs G Jr. 6-4/205 Combs is scoring 5.8 points with 2.3 rebounds per game, and his 2.3 assists per contest rank second on the team. He went scoreless over his 13 minutes in the loss to Purdue. Cooper Koch F Fr. 6-8/220 Koch averages 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game this season. He also ranks second on the team with 32 made 3-pointers at a 37.6% clip. Tavion Banks F Sr. 6-7/215 Iowa’s only other scorer averaging double figures, Banks ranks second on the team at 10.9 ppg on 52.6% shooting. He also leads the Hawkeyes with 4.6 rpg. Cam Manyawu F Jr. 6-9/250 Manyawu averages 6.7 points while shooting 63.6% from the field this season. He’s also second on the team with 4.4 rpg and leads Iowa with 0.6 blocks per game.

3 keys to victory

Keep Stirtz in check

Similar to Northwestern and Nick Martinelli, there is one player on Iowa’s roster who makes everything go for the Hawkeyes. Bennett Stirtz, the All-American candidate transfer from Drake, does it all. He’s one of the most productive scorers in the conference (20.4 ppg) while also leading his team in rebounding and assists. Few players pose a more challenging one-on-one test for Nebraska because of the variety of ways Stirtz can beat you. A true three-level scorer, the 6-foot-4 senior mas made 82 more field goals than any other Hawkeye. That includes 30 more 3-pointers as well as 25 more free throws this season. The Huskers must do all they can to keep Stirtz in check. However, with 4.7 apg, NU can’t over-commit and allow him dish out easy buckets to his teammates.

Value every possession

A concerning trend has developed over Nebraska’s last two games. After 14 turnovers vs. Purdue and then a season-high 18 against Northwestern, the Huskers have given the ball away at an alarming rate. The lack of ball security is especially surprising because of how efficient NU has normally been this season. Nebraska still ranks 17th nationally in offensive turnover percentage (13.8), but it must value the basketball better than ever tonight. Iowa prides itself on an aggressive, physical half-court defense, ranking 14th in the country in defensive turnover percentage (21.3). While the Hawkeyes boast a defensive steal percentage of 11.5 (49th), they also thrive on forcing non-steal turnovers. With how sloppy the Huskers have been with the basketball lately, they’d better clean things up in a hurry.

Channel Sandfort’s emotions

A unique storyline tonight is Pryce Sandfort’s first return to Iowa City as a Husker. The Waukee, Iowa, native played his first two college seasons with the Hawkeyes before transferring to NU last spring. With plenty of connections remaining with his former team, the junior guard must channel his emotions the right way tonight. Head coach Fred Hoiberg wasn’t worried about Sandfort’s poise back in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Sandfort downplayed it as “just another road game.” While the Huskers won’t make much of it publicly, this one undoubtedly means a little extra to Sandfort. He’ll likely get an earful from the Hawkeye faithful, too. Getting him going early against his former squad could be exactly the spark NU needs.

Quotable

“Same as every game. Just another road game. Gotta be locked in.” -Junior guard and former Iowa transfer Pryce Sandfort on his approach to returning to Iowa City for the first time since joining Nebraska.

Prediction

Nebraska (-1.5) 68, Iowa 67

Robin’s season record: 22-3

Vs. the spread: 17-8

