Nebraska Hoops Game Day: at Northwestern

Following one of its most complete performances of the season, No. 8 Nebraska is back in action today for another Big Ten road test at Northwestern.

Here is what you need to know going into the undefeated Huskers’ trip to Evanston to take on the Wildcats…

Who, What, Where, When

Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-0, 6-0 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-9, 0-6 Big Ten)

Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 – 3:00 p.m. CT

Welsh-Ryan Arena (7,039)

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Internet/Streaming: Big Ten Plus

Nebraska projected starters

Jamarques Lawrence G Sr. 6-3/185 He only scored five points on 2-7 shooting in Nebraska’s win over Oregon. However, he also dished out four assists and posted a 28 plus/minus rating over 26 minutes of work. Sam Hoiberg G Sr. 6-0/180 Hoiberg posted 11 points, a team-high five assists, and set a Husker PBA record with six steals against Oregon. He also finished with a team-high +/- of 39. Pryce Sandfort G Jr. 6-7/210 Sandfort led Nebraska with 28 points while hitting a career-high seven 3-pointers vs. Oregon. He’s now averaging 18.3 ppg on 47.3% shooting from three in Big Ten play. Berke Buyuktuncel F Jr. 6-10/240 Buyuktuncel scored just four points on 1-4 shooting against Oregon. He did haul in four rebounds, including three offensive boards. He’s averaged 2.3 OREB over the last six games. Rienk Mast F Sr. 6-10/250 Mast was chosen as a third-team midseason All-American this week by The Sporting News. He’s averaging 15.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg, and 2.9 apg this season.

Northwestern projected starters

Jordan Clayton G Jr. 6-2/185 Clayton joined Northwestern’s starting lineup last month and has started the last nine games. He averages 2.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game this season. Jake West G Fr. 6-3/180 A true freshman who made his first-career start vs. Illinois. He only averages 2.8 ppg and 1.8 apg on the season, including three points and two assists vs. the Fighting Illini. Tre Singleton F Fr. 6-8/225 A former 4-star, Singleton was Northwestern’s highest-rated commit in the modern recruiting era. He averages 7.0 ppg and 4.8 rpg and is just 5-of-31 (16.1%) on 3-pointers this season. Nick Martinelli F Sr. 6-7/225 The nation’s leading scorer at 23.8 ppg, Martinelli had 20 points and four rebounds, while converting 8-of-8 free throws vs. Illinois. His 31 20-point efforts since last season rank second nationally. Arrinten Page F Jr. 6-11/245 Page is Northwestern’s second-leading scorer (13.6 ppg), rebounder (6.2 rpg), and distributor (2.3 apg). He also leads the team and ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 1.3 blocks per game.

3 keys to victory

It’s all about Martinelli

If you were to look at Nebraska’s game plan for Northwestern, Nick Martinelli would likely be priorities one, two, and three. The All-Big Ten forward is the Wildcats’ heart and soul, as everything goes through him. Martinelli currently leads the nation at 23.8 points per game on 57.3% shooting, including hitting 52.4% from 3-point range (on 42 attempts). He plays 34.1 minutes per game and also tops NW in rebounding (6.6). The key for Nebraska today is finding a balance between keeping Martinelli in check while also not overcommitting on him and allowing other ‘Cats to go off. It will be interesting to see how the Huskers approach what head coach Fred Hoiberg called “the most unique player in our league.”

Pick your spots on defense

Forcing turnovers on 19.2% of its opponents’ possessions, this Nebraska squad has turned up the defensive pressure more than any other under Hoiberg. Active hands and aggressive on-ball defense have helped spark the Huskers’ transition offense all season. However, takeaways won’t come easily today. Northwestern has protected the basketball better than any team in the country. The Wildcats lead the nation in offensive turnover percentage (12.1) and are seventh in offensive steal percentage (7.0). Nebraska will still apply pressure, but it must be smart about it. Northwestern has been excellent in drawing fouls and getting to the free-throw line, scoring 22% of its points on the year from the stripe.

Hit the court running

The key to any game for Nebraska, especially in a conference road clash, is always starting fast. The Huskers accomplished that in their first three league road games, and it proved critical in holding on for close victories. Looking back on NU’s last trip to Evanston, it couldn’t have opened that one much worse. Trailing by 15 at halftime and as much as 20 in the second half, it took a miraculous comeback for Nebraska to pull out a 68-64 victory. As good as the Huskers have been this season, they can’t afford to leave anything to chance against a Wildcat squad that is 0-6 in Big Ten play but held second-half leads in all six games.

Quotable

“You can’t go and give a team on their home floor a big lead and an advantage like that. We have to continue with the mindset of where we’ve been on the road so far this season in league, and get off to a great start. That is the reason that we’ve had success to this point. And Northwestern has had a way of jumping on us early, and we got to be ready. We’ve got to be ready from the jump.” -Head coach Fred Hoiberg reflecting on Nebraska falling into a 36-21 halftime deficit last season at Northwestern.

Prediction

Nebraska (-4.5) 76, Northwestern 70

Robin’s season record: 16-1

Vs. the spread: 13-4

