Nebraska Hoops Game Day: at Rutgers

Looking to rebound from consecutive top-10 losses, Nebraska hits the road to take on Rutgers for an early tip this afternoon.

Here is what you need to know as the Huskers work to bounce back against the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway…

Who, What, Where, When

Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-2, 9-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-14, 2-10 Big Ten)

Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 – 11:00 a.m. CT

Jersey Mike’s Arena (8,000)

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Internet/Streaming: FOX Sports App

Nebraska projected starters

Jamarques Lawrence G Sr. 6-3/185 A native of Plainfield, N.J., Lawrence returns to his home state after posting 10 points and three assists in the loss to Illinois. His 3.7 apg ranks second on the team. Sam Hoiberg G Sr. 6-0/180 Hoiberg leads the nation with a 5.9-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. He is also second in the Big Ten with 2.0 spg and is two steals shy of moving into a tie for 10th on NU’s career list. Pryce Sandfort G Jr. 6-7/210 Sandfort ranks first in the Big Ten with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game and is fourth with a 41.0% 3-point percentage. He needs 13 more threes to break the NU single-season record. Berke Buyuktuncel F Jr. 6-10/240 Buyuktuncel managed just three points on 1-of-4 shooting, six rebounds, and three turnovers over 25 minutes of work in the loss to Illinois. Rienk Mast F Sr. 6-10/250 Named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year watch list, Mast struggled vs. Illinois while still recovering from an illness. 25-72. He’s shot just 34.7% over the last seven games.

Rutgers projected starters

Jamichael Davis G Jr. 6-2/180 Davis averages 7.3 points and leads Rutgers with 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season. He’s shooting just 36.7% from the field, but has 22 made 3-pointers at a 36.7% clip. Kaden Powers G Fr. 6-4/195 A true freshman who has started the last nine games. He averages 6.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, including leading RU with 18 points in the loss at UCLA. Darren Buchanan Jr. G Jr. 6-7/235 A transfer from George Washington, Buchanan averages 8.2 points and 3.2 rebounds, but also leads Rutgers with 1.4 turnovers per game this season. Dylan Grant F So. 6-8/220 Grant ranks second on the team at 10.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest. His 42 offensive rebounds per contest also rank second on the team. Emmanuel Ogbole C Sr. 6-10/260 Ogbole averages just 4.3 points per game on 54.2% shooting but leads the Scarlet Knights with 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. He’s hauled in a team-high 69 offensive boards.

3 keys to victory

Be ready to fight

Rutgers won’t be the most talented team Nebraska will face this season. Far from it, actually. However, while the Scarlet Knights may lack star power, they’re still a Steve Pikiell team playing at home. That means the Huskers must be ready for a full 40 minutes of physicality as RU tries to muck it up on both ends. You can bet that Pikiell and staff saw what Illinois did defensively to NU on Sunday and will do all they can to replicate that formula today. Look for Rutgers to bump, hold, and rough up Nebraska’s shooters off the ball just as the Illini did, and see what the refs will allow it to get away with. If it’s a loosely-called game like Sunday, the Huskers better be ready to answer the fight this time around.

Keep Francis in check

Oddly enough, Rutgers’ best player will come off the bench today in Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year frontrunner Tariq Francis. The 6-foot-1 junior guard leads the team in scoring at 16.5 points per game while ranking second in both assists (2.3 apg) and steals (1.0). That includes two 30-point efforts while scoring in double figures in each of the last seven outings. Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg noted that much of Francis’s point production comes through difficult, contested shot-making. The Huskers must lock in on him whenever he’s on the floor while also not getting discouraged when he scores over good defense. Rutgers doesn’t have much else that scares you on offense, so keeping Francis in check will be critical.

Get back to Nebraska basketball

The past few weeks have been an absolute blur for Nebraska, playing five games over 16 days, including three on the road. Add in the injuries and illnesses the Huskers have had to deal with along the way, and this week’s five-day break couldn’t have come at a better time. Along with physical recovery, NU’s emphasis this week has been on returning to basics. After basically playing in survival mode the last two outings, Nebraska has focused on getting back to the free-flowing, efficient, and confident squad that started the season 20-0. The Huskers are heavy favorites today against a struggling Rutgers team. If they can start playing like their old selves again, this could be precisely the get-right opportunity NU needs.

Quotable

“Coach Fred’s talked to me about just seeing the ball go in. Not even from three; maybe being more aggressive, getting to the rim, getting to the line. If the team feels good, if we’re in a good rhythm as a team, that also helps with individually being in a good rhythm.” -Nebraska forward Rienk Mast on breaking out of his recent shooting slump.

Prediction

Nebraska (-12.5) 80, Rutgers 65

Robin’s season record: 20-2

Vs. the spread: 16-6

