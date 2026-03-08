Nebraska Hoops Game Day: Iowa

Nebraska has already punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament, but that doesn’t mean there still isn’t plenty on the line in today’s Senior Day showdown vs. Iowa.

Here is what you need to know as the Huskers look to get even in their rematch with the rival Hawkeyes…

Who, What, Where, When

Nebraska Cornhuskers (25-5, 14-5 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (20-10, 10-9 Big Ten)

Tuesday, March 8, 2026 – 4:00 p.m. CT

Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,500)

TV: FOX

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Internet/Streaming: FOX Sports App

Nebraska projected starters

Jamarques Lawrence G Sr. 6-3/185 Lawrence has averaged 5.5 ppg on 26.8% shooting over the last six games, including 4-of-21 (18.2%) on 3-pointers. He also has 15 turnovers in that stretch, with seven over the last two games. Sam Hoiberg G Sr. 6-0/180 Hoiberg topped NU with 12 points on 4-5 shooting at UCLA, his first time leading the team in scoring this year. His 61 steals are the most by a Husker since Cookie Belcher (82 in 2000-01). Pryce Sandfort G Jr. 6-7/210 Sandfort had nine points at UCLA, snapping a 17-game streak of scoring in double figures. He did hit two 3-pointers, putting him four shy of breaking the Big Ten single-season record. Berke Buyuktuncel F Jr. 6-10/240 Buyuktuncel scored two points on 1-3 shooting with five rebounds while posting a -19 plus/minus rating over 18 minutes in his return to UCLA. Rienk Mast F Sr. 6-10/250 Mast had 11 points on 4-7 shooting at UCLA for his third straight game in double figures. He’s averaged a team-best 2.7 offensive rebounds over the last 10 games.

Iowa projected starters

Bennett Stirtz G Sr. 6-4/190 Stirtz ranks third in the Big Ten at 20.5 ppg while shooting 50% from the field and 38.6% from three. He also leads Iowa in assists (4.5) and steals (1.4), and tops the league at 37.1 minutes per game. Kael Combs G Jr. 6-4/205 Combs is averaging 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He only scored two points on 1-3 shooting over 25 minutes in Iowa’s win over Nebraska last month. Cooper Koch F Fr. 6-8/220 Koch averages 6.9 points per game and ranks second on the team with 43 made 3-pointers at a 36.1% clip this season. He scored 10 points on 3-10 shooting in the win over NU. Tavion Banks F Sr. 6-7/215 Banks ranks second on the team at 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He had six points and a game-high 10 rebounds (four offensive) in the first meeting vs. Nebraska. Cam Manyawu F Jr. 6-9/250 Manyawu leads the Hawkeyes in rebounding at 4.8 rpg, including a team-high 55 offensive boards. He had 14 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks before fouling out after 28 minutes against Michigan.

3 keys to victory

Wear Stirtz down

As Nebraska learned in Iowa City, there is one player on Iowa’s roster who makes everything go. Bennett Stirtz, the All-American candidate transfer from Drake, does it all. He’s one of the most productive scorers in the conference (20.5 ppg) while also leading his team in assists (4.5 apg) and steals (1.4 spg). However, no player in the league carries a larger workload than Stirtz. He leads the Big Ten and ranks 10th nationally at 37.1 minutes played per game. In fact, the senior has been on the floor for all but five minutes over the last 12 contests. While his durability makes him an outlier, the wear and tear of that level of output might be starting to show. Stirtz scored 21 over 40 minutes vs. No. 1 Michigan, but it came while shooting 7-of-23 from the field and 4-of-14 on 3-pointers. He was also short on several shots late in the defeat. In the first meeting vs. the Huskers, he ran an estimated 5.9 miles while defending Pryce Sandfort most of the game. Nebraska needs to make him work from start to finish, hopefully wearing him down by crunch time.

Finish defensive possessions

This will always be a key for Nebraska, but defensive rebounding will be as important as ever today. The Huskers gave up 12 offensive boards in their loss in Iowa City. While those only resulted in eight second-chance points, they allowed the Hawkeyes to control the game’s pace throughout and take the air out of the basketball. Only five teams in Division I average longer offensive possession lengths than Iowa (19.7 seconds). When the Hawkeyes can burn 30-35 seconds before taking a shot, then take off another 15-20 after an offensive rebound, that plays directly into Ben McCollum’s plan. Nebraska has struggled to finish defensive possessions all season, including allowing 11 offensive boards and 17 second-chance points at UCLA. Be the aggressor on the glass and don’t allow Iowa to dictate tempo.

Feed off the emotions

Senior Day games are always emotional, but today could be on another level. For one, Nebraska will honor five seniors before their final game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Three of those – Sam Hoiberg, Rienk Mast, and Jamarques Lawrence – have been critical pieces in the Huskers’ record-breaking season. It will also be Sam’s final home game playing for his dad, head coach Fred Hoiberg. Then there’s the second act of Sandfort’s Iowa reunion. The former Hawkeye faced an ugly scene in last month’s return to Iowa City. While he downplayed the constant expletives and chants, no one in NU’s locker room or the Husker fan base has forgotten that hostility. Last but certainly not least, today’s outcome carries significant postseason implications for both teams. Nebraska already clinched a top-four seed and triple-bye in next week’s Big Ten Tournament. However, a win would also further strengthen the Huskers’ chances of securing a No. 3 seed and potentially landing a spot in its preferred Oklahoma City region for the NCAA Tournament. In other words, motivation and incentives are endless today. NU must feed off all of it.

Quotable

“I think Pryce, especially, he’ll definitely be motivated tomorrow. After the court storm, the disrespect that we received, I’ll say I remembered that. But you can’t really focus on that too much. Tomorrow’s a new game. They’re in our building, so Iowa fans won’t be there. We’ve just talked about how we’ve got to focus on the game plan against a really good team.” -Senior guard Jamarques Lawrence on the motivation going into Nebraska’s Senior Day rematch against Iowa after a heated loss in Iowa City.

Prediction

Nebraska (-5.5) 73, Iowa 67

Robin’s season record: 25-5

Vs. the spread: 22-8

