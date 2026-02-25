Nebraska Hoops Game Day: Maryland

Nebraska found its offensive groove again with a blowout win over Penn State. Now, the Huskers look to keep things rolling in another home test tonight vs. Maryland.

Here is what you need to know going into NU’s showdown with the Terrapins…

Who, What, Where, When

Nebraska Cornhuskers (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) vs. Maryland Terrapins (11-16, 2-14 Big Ten)

Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. CT

Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,500)

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Internet/Streaming: FOX Sports App

Nebraska projected starters

Jamarques Lawrence G Sr. 6-3/185 Lawrence scored nine points (1-of-6 on 3-pointers) with four assists and zero turnovers vs. Penn State. He injured his ankle in the win and came down with the flu this week. Sam Hoiberg G Sr. 6-0/180 Hoiberg posted his first career double-double with 11 points and a career-high 10 assists vs. PSU. His 5.21 A-to-TO ratio would top NU's all-time single-season list (Brian Carr, 3.05 in 1985-86). Pryce Sandfort G Jr. 6-7/210 Sandfort made eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points against Penn State. His eight threes tied Cary Cochran's NU single-game record (2002). Berke Buyuktuncel F Jr. 6-10/240 Buyuktuncel was a late scratch from the lineup for Nebraska's win over Penn State. Rienk Mast F Sr. 6-10/250 Mast scored eight points on 4-of-10 shooting with six rebounds and three assists vs. PSU. He's now failed to score in double figures in seven of his last 10 games.

Maryland projected starters

Andre Mills G Fr. 6-4/205 Mills scored 39 and 21 points in Maryland’s last two games. He’s averaging 11.3 ppg while shooting 35.7% from 3-point range on 41 makes this season. Darius Adams G Fr. 6-5/175 Adams averages 11.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, and 1.5 apg as a true freshman. However, he scored a season-low three points on 1-of-8 shooting last time out vs. Washington. Solomon Washington F Sr. 6-7/220 A transfer from Texas A&M, Washington faced Nebraska in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. He’s averaged 10.3 points and 9.6 rebounds (3.5 offensive) over 19 appearances this year. Elijah Saunders F Sr. 6-8/240 A transfer from San Diego State and Virginia, Saunders averages 8.7 points and 4.1 rebounds. He’s also hit 40 3-pointers at a team-high 39.6% clip. Collin Metcalf F Sr. 6-9/233 A transfer from Northeastern, Metcalf averages just 1.0 ppg and 2.5 rpg. He’s only attempted 20 field goals over 25 appearances this season, though eight have come over the last three outings.

3 keys to victory

Keep the offense flowing

After scoring a season-low 52 points in an ugly offensive showing at Iowa, Nebraska found its groove again in routing Penn State. Pryce Sandfort dropped a career-high 33 points with eight made 3-pointers, as the Huskers shot 51.6% from the field and hit 14 threes as a team. Beyond making shots, NU took notably better care of the basketball. Turnovers had been a problem in a stretch of four losses over six games. While Nebraska still had 11 giveaways vs. PSU, it also dished out 22 assists on 32 made shots, marking its highest assist total in seven games. Maryland has had all kinds of issues defensively this season, ranking 326th nationally in defensive effective field goal percentage (55.1). The Huskers must keep hitting on all cylinders with the basketball to put this one out of reach as quickly as possible.

Keep up the fight

Handling physicality had become an undeniable concern for Nebraska during its February skid. Like the offensive improvements, the Huskers were significantly better in those areas – rebounding, battling off-ball contact, etc. – against Penn State. NU finished with a 36-33 overall advantage on the glass (10-10 on offensive boards), scored 34 points in the paint (28 at the rim), and forced 15 Nittany Lion turnovers. Maryland rarely turns opponents over or blocks shots, but it’s still a Buzz Williams team. The Terps will crash the offensive boards (ranked 75th in OREB%) and draw multiple fouls (ranked 82nd in FT rate). Like most teams recently, Maryland will likely try to muck this one up and lure Nebraska into a street fight. The Huskers better be ready.

All hands on deck

Like many of us, illness has been running its course through Nebraska’s locker room over the past few weeks. Berke Buyuktuncel missed the Penn State game due to a stomach bug similar to the one Rienk Mast had at Michigan. On Monday, Jamarques Lawrence left NU’s film session and then missed Tuesday’s practice with the same virus. While Buyuktuncel returned to work on Tuesday, the illness then kept Kendall Blue at home. The Huskers are holding out hope that Buyuktuncel and Lawrence will be well enough to play tonight. Still, Nebraska needs to stay as healthy as possible as the wave of sickness runs its course. NU scratched Buyuktuncel from the lineup roughly an hour before tipping off against Penn State. If there were ever a time for everyone on the roster to be ready to step up, this would be it.

Quotable

“Honored again. I feel like I’m just chasing all of Cary’s records here. But yeah, I’m not here without my teammates and coaches, so give all credit to them.” -Junior guard Pryce Sandfort on tying Cary Cochran’s single-game school record with eight made 3-pointers vs. Penn State after breaking Cochran’s single-season makes record at Iowa.

Prediction

Nebraska (-18.5) 81, Maryland 65

Robin’s season record: 23-4

Vs. the spread: 19-8

