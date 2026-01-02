Nebraska Hoops Game Day: Michigan State

After a perfect 13-0 start in 2025, No. 13 Nebraska rings in the New Year with arguably its most anticipated home game in 35 years tonight vs. No. 9 Michigan State.

Here is what you need to know going into the Huskers’ first top-15 home showdown since 1991…

Who, What, Where, When

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten)

Friday, Jan. 2, 2025 – 8:00 p.m. CT

Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,500)

TV: Peacock/NBC Sports Network (YouTube TV)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Internet/Streaming: Peacock/NBC Sports

Nebraska projected starters

Jamarques Lawrence G Sr. 6-3/185 Lawrence scored five points on just 1-of-5 shooting with three assists while dealing with foul trouble in the win over New Hampshire. Sam Hoiberg G Sr. 6-0/180 Hoiberg finished with eight points, three steals, and a career-high 10 rebounds for a 27 +/- over his 27 minutes against New Hampshire. Pryce Sandfort G Jr. 6-7/210 Sandfort led Nebraska with a game-high 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting with seven rebounds vs. New Hampshire. That marked his seventh game leading NU in scoring this season. Berke Buyuktuncel F Jr. 6-10/240 Buyuktuncel has averaged 11.8 points on 60.9% shooting (including 4-of-8 on 3-pointers), 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.8 steals over the last four games. Rienk Mast F Sr. 6-10/250 After scoring 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting vs. UNH, Mast has now shot just 29.4% over the last two games, including going 0-for-7 from 3-point range.

Michigan State projected starters

Jeremy Fears Jr. G So. 6-2/190 Fears averages 11.5 ppg and ranks second nationally with 9.3 apg. He scored a career-high 21 points with 11 assists in Michigan’s win over Cornell on Monday. Devine Ugochukwu G So. 6-3/190 Ugochukwu joined the starting lineup four games ago and averages 5.5 ppg, 1.0 rpg, and 1.0 apg. He had 12 points and set season-bests with two rebounds and three assists vs. Cornell. Coen Carr F Jr. 6-6/225 Carr is second on the team at 12.2 ppg after scoring 19 points on a career-best 8-of-13 shooting vs. Cornell. That included going 9-of-16 on FTs and setting a season-high with seven rebounds. Jaxon Kohler F Sr. 6-9/245 Kohler leads MSU with 13.7 ppg and ranks second in the Big Ten with 10.3 rpg. His 10 points and game-high 11 boards vs. Cornell marked his fourth straight double-double. Carson Cooper C Sr. 6-11/245 Only played 16 minutes vs. Cornell while battling an illness, finishing with nine points and six rebounds (five offensive). He’s scoring 10.4 ppg and ranks 14th in the Big Ten with 6.9 rpg.

3 keys to victory

Control the tempo

In a game pitting the nation’s No. 36 (Nebraska) vs. No. 41 (Michigan State) teams in adjusted offensive efficiency, tonight will be all about who keeps the game under control. NU head coach Fred Hoiberg said this might be the fastest he’s ever seen a Tom Izzo team play. While the Huskers also want to run, they probably don’t want to get into a full-on track meet with the Spartans. Ball security could be the greatest X-factor of all. Nebraska has been excellent in valuing the ball this season, ranking 15th nationally in offensive turnover percentage. Meanwhile, MSU has struggled in that area, ranking 290th in offensive steal percentage. Dictate the tempo on offense and apply the pressure on defense.

Battle on the boards

Nebraska has not faced a more daunting challenge on the glass than Michigan State this season. The Spartans come in as one of the best rebounding teams in all of college basketball, ranking fifth nationally with a +13 rebounding margin. That includes posting the country’s seventh-best offensive rebounding percentage (40.9). MSU just hauled in 15 offensive boards in Monday’s win over Cornell, marking its 12th game with at least 10 this season. It starts with Jaxson Kohler, one of the Big Ten’s top rebounders, who has eight double-digit rebounding games. Nebraska has struggled with allowing second-chance opportunities all season. The Huskers must hold their own on the glass tonight.

Take the lid off from 3

While Nebraska finished off non-conference play with two lopsided victories, its cold shooting vs. North Dakota and New Hampshire was difficult to ignore. The Huskers shot just 6-of-27 from behind the arc vs. UND and 5-of-23 against UNH. That includes starting 2-for-18 and 2-for-14 in those games, respectively. That obviously must improve entering Big Ten play, especially against an offense as potent as Michigan State’s. The Spartans’ 114 points vs. Cornell were their most since 2000, and they came on a season-best 55.4% shooting with 13 made 3-pointers. As good as NU has been at manufacturing offense during its recent perimeter shooting slump, this game could be decided from deep.

Quotable

“Michigan State’s big, big, big. A lot of times (Coen) Carr is at the three, and then they’ve generally got two bigs in there at all times, and all are very skilled. That’s the theme. That’s what we’re going to see every night for the remaining 18 games of our schedule… We’ve been doing a lot of rebounding drills in preparation for what’s for what’s ahead.” -Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg on preparing for the rebounding challenge Michigan State presents.

Prediction

Nebraska (-1.5) 75, Michigan State 73

Robin’s season record: 12-1

Vs. the spread: 10-3

