Nebraska Hoops Game Day: New Hampshire

Off to its best start in program history and earning its highest national ranking in decades, No. 13 Nebraska faces its final non-conference test tonight against New Hampshire.

Here is what you need to know as the Huskers look to stay perfect heading into 2026…

Who, What, Where, When

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-0, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. New Hampshire Wildcats (4-8, 0-0 America East)

Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025 – 8:00 p.m. CT

Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,500)

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Internet/Streaming: Big Ten Plus

Nebraska projected starters

Jamarques Lawrence G Sr. 6-3/185 Lawrence finished with 13 points and three assists in Nebraska’s win over North Dakota. He’s averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 assists per game on the year. Sam Hoiberg G Sr. 6-0/180 Hoiberg now ranks second nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (6.0-to-1) and is sixth in the Big Ten at 1.7 steals per game this season. Pryce Sandfort G Jr. 6-7/210 Despite only scoring seven points on 3-of-10 shooting vs. UND, Sandfort still ranks 14th in the Big Ten with 16.3 points per game. That includes a team-high five 20-point efforts. Berke Buyuktuncel F Jr. 6-10/240 Buyuktuncel recorded just the fourth triple-double in NU history (and the second this season) with 12 points, 11

rebounds, and a career-high 10 assists against North Dakota. Rienk Mast F Sr. 6-10/250 After his seven points and nine rebounds vs. North Dakota, Mast now ranks 12th in the Big Ten at 17.0 ppg, 13th at 6.8 rpg, and 15th in field-goal percentage (52.9%).

New Hampshire projected starters

Jack Graham G Jr. 6-3/185 A transfer from Richmond, Graham leads UNH with 12.1 points per game. That includes nine double-figure efforts through his first 12 games this season. KiJan Robinson G Jr. 6-3/175 Robinson, a transfer from Hofstra, ranks second on the team at 11.4 points and 2.2 assists per game. He’s reached 20 points in two games this year. Davide Poser F Jr. 6-4/206 A native of Italy, Poser averages 6.2 ppg and 3.1 rpg while hitting 21 threes at a 34.4% clip. John Squire F So. 6-8/220 Squire joined UNH after stints at the City College of San Fransico and Pepperdine. He averages 4.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Belal El Shakery F Jr. 6-8/230 A native of Egypt and a transfer from Wofford, El Shakery is scoring 11.3 ppg and leads New Hampshire with 7.8 rpg, 1.4 spg, and 1.2 bpg.

3 keys to victory

Put this one away early

According to KenPom projections, Nebraska has a 99.6% chance of winning tonight against New Hampshire. Those are the same odds the Huskers had last time out against North Dakota, a game in which they only led by two at halftime. As usual, starting faster at home – especially in its final non-conference tuneup – will be as critical as anything for NU. Nebraska doesn’t need to let this one drag on any longer than necessary. Lock in from the jump.

Get Uggy back in the mix

One of Nebraska’s more intriguing storylines tonight, beyond improving to 13-0, is Ugnius Jarusevicius potentially making his regular-season debut. The 6-foot-11, 245-pound senior hoped to return from a lingering back injury against North Dakota, but the game flow kept him on the bench. Assuming the Huskers do what they’re supposed to, this could be an ideal opportunity for Jarusevicius to rejoin the lineup. He’d likely only see around 5-10 minutes, but just getting back on the floor and knocking off some rust would be a big first step.

Win big and stay healthy

As impressive as Nebraska’s start has been thus far, an 18-game Big Ten Conference grind is quickly approaching. The Huskers must handle their business tonight to add a final lopsided non-conference victory and get their top players out of the game as quickly as possible. Four of NU’s five starters had to play 27 or more minutes vs. North Dakota. Three played 30 or more. Nebraska doesn’t need its go-to guys burning any more energy or risking potential injury than necessary with No. 9 Michigan State looming on Friday night.

Quotable

“I was feeling like one of those threes was going to go in and luckily that went in. Just happy that I finally made it.” -Forward Berke Buyuktuncel on a rare late 3-pointer that gave him a triple-double against North Dakota.

Prediction

Nebraska (-26.5) 85, New Hampshire 65

Robin’s season record: 11-1

Vs. the spread: 10-2

