Nebraska Hoops Game Day: Ohio State

Nebraska’s unprecedented season keeps on rolling, as the 14-0 Huskers gear up to take on Ohio State tonight in Columbus, Ohio.

Here is what you need to know going into NU’s second true road test of the season…

Who, What, Where, When

Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-0, 3-0 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3, 2-1 Big Ten)

Monday, Jan. 5, 2025 – 5:30 p.m. CT

Value City Arena (19,000)

TV: FS1

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Internet/Streaming: FOX Sports App

Nebraska projected starters

Jamarques Lawrence G Sr. 6-3/185 Lawrence scored 12 points with three assists in the win over Michigan State, marking his sixth double-figure scoring effort of the season. Sam Hoiberg G Sr. 6-0/180 After his five assists and zero turnovers over 32 minutes vs. Michigan State, Hoiberg now ranks second nationally with a 6.0-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio this season. Pryce Sandfort G Jr. 6-7/210 Sandfort scored 13 points over 20 minutes while battling foul trouble vs. Michigan State. He had 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in Iowa’s win over OSU in last year’s Big Ten Tournament. Berke Buyuktuncel F Jr. 6-10/240 Buyuktuncel went scoreless on 0-of-4 shooting agianst Michigan State. However, he still chipped in five rebounds, two blocked two shots, and two steals in the win. Rienk Mast F Sr. 6-10/250 Mast scored a game-high 19 points with six 3-pointers and a team-high seven rebounds vs. Michigan State. He leads NU at 16.8 ppg and 6.8 rpg while shooting nearly 40% on threes.

Ohio State projected starters

Bruce Thornton G Sr. 6-2/190 The All-Big Ten guard leads Ohio State with 20.9 pgg while averaging 5.2 rpg, 4.0 apg, and 1.3 spg. Thornton is also shooting 58.6% from the field and 45.2% from 3-point range. John Mobley Jr. G So. 6-2/185 One of the top 3-point shooters in the Big Ten, Mobley leads the Buckeyes with 34 made threes at a 40.5% clip. He’s also second on the team with 2.8 apg. Devin Royal F Jr. 6-6/230 Royal ranks second on the team at 14.2 points per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 37.2 from three. He’s also averaging 5.5 rpg and 2.0 apg. Amare Bynum F Fr. 6-8/240 An Omaha native and former top Nebraska recruit, Bynum is averaging 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game as a true freshman. Christoph Tilly C Sr. 7-0/240 A transfer from Santa Clara, Tilly averages 13.0 points and a team-high 5.7 rebounds per game this season. He’s also OSU’s top shot blocker with nine blocks through 13 contests.

3 keys to victory

Lock in on Thornton

Point guard Bruce Thornton is the head of the snake for Ohio State. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior sets the tone for everything the Buckeyes do. Not only is he a bulldog on both ends of the floor with his strength and physicality, but he’s also extremely efficient. Thornton ranks 14th nationally with an offensive rating of 142.3, helping OSU rank 23rd in adjusted offensive efficiency. He’s always under control and rarely makes mistakes with the basketball. Over his past three meetings vs. Nebraska, Thornton has averaged 18.0 points and 7.0 assists. Beating the Buckeyes all starts with containing No. 2.

Take it to the rack

In a defensive battle, Nebraska pulled off its win over Michigan State in large part by hitting 13 of its 18 made shots from 3-point range. That imbalanced point distribution was mostly due to the Spartans contesting everything at the rim. MSU blocked four shots while the Huskers were just 4-of-11 on dunks and layups. Ohio State doesn’t present nearly the same challenge at the rack. In fact, the Buckeyes come in ranked just 324th in defensive block percentage (6.4). Nebraska is 21st nationally in 2-point percentage (59.9). The Huskers must get back to attacking the basket to create more offensive balance.

Give Rienk some help

Nebraska has been excellent this season about not leaning too heavily on one or two players every game. However, the Huskers had to ride star center Rienk Mast against Michigan State more than they had all season. The fifth-year season played a season-high 36 minutes in the win, the most he’d seen since his 37 minutes in an overtime loss at Illinois in February of 2024. With just a two-day turnaround before traveling to Ohio State, NU would be well servered to have others step up and take some weight off Mast’s shoulders. Head coach Fred Hoiberg said Saturday was a “mental day” for the Huskers before gradually easing into more practice work on Sunday and Monday. Mast will obviously play as needed, but the more help he can get tonight, the better.

Quotable

“Yeah, it’s pretty cvool. You’ve got to be in the moment and enjoy it. But we have group that’s old and that knows that if you ride that high, you can fall flat on your face. You’ve got to stay even. How do you do that? You take it one game at a time.” -Senior forward Rienk Mast on how Nebraska is balancing enjoying its success with staying hungry for more.

Prediction

Nebraska (+2.5) 78, Ohio State 76

Robin’s season record: 13-1

Vs. the spread: 11-3

