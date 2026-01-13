Nebraska Hoops Game Day: Oregon

After back-to-back impressive Big Ten road wins, Nebraska returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena for its first home game in 11 days tonight vs. Oregon.

Here is what you need to know going into the undefeated Huskers’ matchup with the Ducks…

Who, What, Where, When

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten) vs. Oregon Ducks (8-8, 1-4 Big Ten)

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2026 – 8:00 p.m. CT

Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,500)

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Internet/Streaming: Big Ten Plus

Nebraska projected starters

Jamarques Lawrence G Sr. 6-3/185 Lawrence scored a career-high 27 points with five made 3-pointers in the win over Indiana. That marked his third career 20-point game and his second of the season. Sam Hoiberg G Sr. 6-0/180 Hoiberg posted five points, five assists, three rebounds, and three steals over 25 minutes at Indiana. He now has nine multi-steal games on the season. Pryce Sandfort G Jr. 6-7/210 Sandfort scored nine of his 12 points in the second half and hit 3-of-6 threes in Nebraska’s win at Indiana. He’s now scored in double figures in all but three games this season. Berke Buyuktuncel F Jr. 6-10/240 Buyuktuncel had eight points, four rebounds, and four assists at Indiana, including hitting 2-of-3 3-pointers. After a stretch of 12 straight missed threes, he’s made six of his last 12 attempts. Rienk Mast F Sr. 6-10/250 With 13 points and six boards at Indiana, Mast became one of only three active D1 players with 1,000+ rebounds (Carson Towt, Notre Dame; Graham Ike, Gonzaga).

Oregon projected starters

Wei Lin G So. 6-4/190 A native of Xiamen, Fujian, China, Lin joined the Ducks this fall after playing professionally in the Chinese Basketball Association. He’s started the last three games, averaging 5.9 ppg and 1.5 apg this year. Takai Simpkins G Sr. 6-4/184 Simpkins is averaging 12.6 points and a team-high 7.6 rebounds per game. He also leads Oregon with 35 made 3-pointers while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Sean Stewart F Jr. 6-9/220 A transfer from Duke and Ohio State, Stewart has started seven of UO’s 16 games this season, including its loss to OSU. He averages 6.5 points on 50% shooting and 5.6 rebounds per game. Kwame Evans F Jr. 6-10/220 A former McDonald’s All-American, Evans is averaging 13.3 points on 52.3% shooting, along with a team-high 7.6 rebounds per game this season. Nate Bittle C Sr. 7-0/220 After earning All-Big Ten honors last season, Bittle leads the Ducks with 16.8 pg and ranks second in the Big Ten with 2.4 bpg. He’s also second on the team with 7.0 rpg.

3 keys to victory

Be smart at the rim

One of the most unique challenges Oregon presents to Nebraska is its size and length across the board. Boasting a starting frontcourt of 6-9, 6-10, and 7-0, the Ducks rank 38th nationally in defensive block percentage (13.1). Seven-foot center Nate Bittle is the centerpiece of UO’s defense, as he ranks second in the Big Ten with 2.4 blocks per game. The Huskers have had issues finishing at the rim all season. While they must continue to attack the basket and not settle for contested perimeter shots, they must be smart about it. NU can’t let blocked shots turn into transition offense for Oregon.

Turn up the pressure

One of the keys to tonight’s game is the availability of star Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad, who’s missed the last three games with a wrist injury. Not only does the 6-1 junior rank second on the team with 15.6 ppg, but he also averages a team-high 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals. Without Shelstad setting the tone, the Ducks have struggled offensively. In particular, turnovers have become a glaring issue. Oregon comes in 236th nationally in offensive turnover percentage (18.3), including 19 giveaways last time out vs. Ohio State. When Nebraska dials up the intensity, its defense can be suffocating. Active hands and steady on-ball pressure could make it a long night for UO.

Finish possessions

As good as Nebraska’s defense has been this season, finishing possessions has been a chore at times. Indiana, which had been average on the glass, hauled in 10 offensive rebounds for 13 second-chance points on Saturday. The Huskers must limit those opportunities against an Oregon squad that has been much more aggressive on the glass. The Ducks rank 23rd nationally in offensive rebounding percentage (37.9). Bittle, Sean Stewart, and Kwame Evans all rank among the Big Ten’s top 20 in offensive boards per game. That means it will take a collective effort from the Huskers to keep UO getting multi-shot possessions and initiating the pace it wants on offense.

Quotable

“It just shows that we don’t go away and we’re going to continue to keep punching. We’re not a team that’s going to roll over. We practiced the whole summer and all fall in a very competitive gym. We’ve been in those moments where one team’s beating up on another and you have to find a way, right? Like, you’re either going to get stomped on all practice or you’re going to bounce back. So we’ve been working on how we’re going to respond since we got here in the summer. Maturity is kind of the big word. We’ve got some old people in that locker room, and they’ve bene through game – big wins and big lossess – and just continue to fight.” -Junior guard Cale Jacobsen on how Nebraska overcame a 16-point deficit and won for a second time this season at Indiana.

Prediction

Nebraska (XX) 81, Oregon 73

Robin’s season record: 15-1

Vs. the spread: 13-3

