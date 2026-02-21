Nebraska Hoops Game Day: Penn State

After dropping its fourth loss in the last six games at Iowa, Nebraska returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena today for another get-right opportunity vs. Penn State.

Here is what you need to know going into the Huskers’ lone showdown with the Nittany Lions…

Who, What, Where, When

Nebraska Cornhuskers (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (11-16, 2-14 Big Ten)

Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 – 1:00 p.m. CT

Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,500)

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Internet/Streaming: FOX Sports App

Subscribe to get exclusive Huskers content on HuskerOnline today!

Nebraska projected starters

Jamarques Lawrence G Sr. 6-3/185 Lawrence has 11 points, four assists, and four turnovers in Nebraska’s loss at Iowa. His 11 TOs over the last three games are his most over a three-game stretch this season. Sam Hoiberg G Sr. 6-0/180 Hoiberg had two steals at Iowa, passing Brandon Richardson (145, 2009-12) for ninth on NU’s career steals list. His 52 steals this year are the most since Richardson’s 54 in 2012. Pryce Sandfort G Jr. 6-7/210 Sandfort led Nebraska with 13 points in the loss at Iowa. His two 3-pointers moved him to 90 on the year, setting the program’s single-season record. Berke Buyuktuncel F Jr. 6-10/240 Buyuktuncel finished with four points, two rebounds, two blocks, and a steal while posting a team-low -12 plus/minus over his 21 minutes at Iowa. Rienk Mast F Sr. 6-10/250 After consecutive double-figure scoring efforts vs Rutgers and Purdue, Mast has 11 points to nine turnovers over the last two game vs. Northwestern and Iowa.

Penn State projected starters

Kayden Mingo G Fr. 6-3/195 A Big Ten All-Freshman Team candidate, Mingo averages 14.0 points on 47% shooting and a team-high 4.3 assists per game. He also leads the Big Ten with 2.3 steals per contest. Freddie Dilione G Jr. 6-5/195 Dilione leads Penn State at 14.3 points per game while hitting 32 3-pointers on the season. He’s also averaging 3.4 rebounds

and 1.3 steals per contest. Dominick Stewart G So. 6-5/195 Stewart is scoring 6.9 points per game while averaging 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per outing. His 35 made 3-pointers rank second on the team. Josh Reed F Sr. 6-8/230 Stewart ranks third on the team with 11.2 points per game while averaging 4.0 rpg and 1.1 spg. His 82 made free throws on 95 attempts are both team highs. Ivan Jurić F Fr. 7-0/250 Jurić is scoring 9.1 points on 54.1% shooting and leads Penn State with 5.1 rebounds per game. He also has a team-high 42 offensive rebounds on the season.

3 keys to victory

Rebound, rebound, rebound

It’s little surprise that Nebraska has had issues controlling the boards in Big Ten play. However, the Huskers have been downright dominated on the glass more often that not lately. After finishing with a -13 rebounding margin at Iowa, including a 12-2 descrepancy on the offensive boards, NU must find ways to finish possessions. Penn State should follow a similar game plan as the Hawkeyes and try to take the air out of the ball and milk the clock on every possession. Nebraska can’t afford to let PSU burn 45-50 seconds every time the have the ball. Hit first, secure rebounds, and initiate transition offense.

Stop giving the ball away

Turnovers remain as much of an issue for Nebraska as anything. Over the last three games, the Huskers have committed 14.6 giveaways. Those have resulted in a -30 deficit in points off turnovers during that stretch. Part of the problem has been opposing defenses dialing up the pressure and physicality and getting away with heavy on and off-ball contact. However, NU has also struggled with careless mistakes – lazy passes, stepping out of bounds, dribbling into doubleteams, etc. – that have led to just as many TOs. Penn State will throw multiple presses at Nebraska today, with Kayden Mingo, the Big Ten steals leader, setting the tone. Spacing and quality decision-making will be critical as the Nittany Lions undoubtedly try to replicate the same defensive game plan that’s caused the Huskers so many problems as of late.

Take care of business

Losing four of the last six has certainly changed the tenor of Nebraska’s otherwise unprecendented season. The key for the Huskers now, though, is to ensure that frustration doesn’t get the best of them. NU comes in as heavy favorites over struggling Penn State. This is a game Nebraska should win and do so convincingly. However, that only happens if the Huskers get back to the confident mentality that’s already won them 22 games this season. As rough as the four losses have been, all were in Quad 1A games. The sky isn’t falling, and a dominant home performance against a reeling opponent could do wonders to get the team back on track for a critical final stretch.

Quotable

You do, you question things when you have an offensive game like we did the other day. Are we doing the right things? To me, it’s not about reinventing the wheel right now. It’s about getting better at the things that have made us a pretty successful team on that end of the floor.” -Head coach Fred Hoiberg on not letting recent offensive struggles dictate Nebraska’s offensive game plan going forward.

Prediction

Nebraska (-18.5) 82, Penn State 61

Robin’s season record: 22-4

Vs. the spread: 18-8

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters!