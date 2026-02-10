Nebraska Hoops Game Day: Purdue

After getting back on track with a road win at Rutgers, No. 7 Nebraska must quickly turn the page to its latest top-15 showdown tonight vs. 13th-ranked Purdue.

Here is what you need to know going into the Huskers’ next big test at Pinnacle Bank Arena…

Who, What, Where, When

Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-2, 10-2 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (19-4, 9-3 Big Ten)

Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. CT

Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,500)

TV: FS1

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Internet/Streaming: FOX Sports App

Subscribe to get exclusive Huskers content on HuskerOnline today!

Nebraska projected starters

Jamarques Lawrence G Sr. 6-3/185 Lawrence returned to his home state of New Jersey and tied his career high with seven assists, along with 12 points, in the win at Rutgers. Sam Hoiberg G Sr. 6-0/180 Hoiberg stuffed the statsheet again at Rutgers, posting 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals at Rutgers. He now ranks 10th on NU’s career steals list (139). Pryce Sandfort G Jr. 6-7/210 Sandfort hit three 3-pointers at Rutgers. His 80 made threes ties for fifth on NU’s single-season list, joining Joe McCray. He’s now nine shy of matching Cary Cochran’s school record (2001-02). Berke Buyuktuncel F Jr. 6-10/240 Buyuktuncel finished with four points on 2-of-3 shooting with five rebounds over just 18 minutes of work. That marked his lowest playing time in a game this season. Rienk Mast F Sr. 6-10/250 Mast scored 26 points at Rutgers, matching his second-highest total of the season and his most in Big Ten play. His 20 attempts were a career high, and 23 of his points came inside the arc.

Purdue projected starters

Braden Smith G Sr. 6-0/170 Smith, an All-American and reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, leads Purdue with 15.2 points, 8.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He ranks second nationally in apg. Fletcher Loyer G Sr. 6-5/180 After a four-game stretch of scoring in single figures, Loyer (13.4 ppg) scored 29 and 18 points in wins over Maryland and Oregon. He also made 10-of-14 threes over those victories. CJ Cox G Fr. 6-3/195 Purdue’s lone non-senior starter, Cox averages 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He’s made 31 3-pointers at a 35.6% clip this season. Trey Kaufman-Renn F Sr. 6-9/240 A Preseason All-Big Ten selection, Kaufman-Renn averages 12.7 ppg on 56.4% shooting while leading the team and ranking fifth 9n the conference with 8.3 rpg. Oscar Cluff C Sr. 6-11/255 A transfer from South Dakota State, Cluff is scoring 10.7 points per game on 73.7% shooting from the field. He’s also second on the team with 7.3 rpg.

3 keys to victory

Don’t let Smith take over

There is no question about who the head of the snake is to Purdue’s success. Braden Smith, one of the best point guards and all-around players in the country, is the one who makes it all go for the Boilermakers. The senior has been one of the most consistent and productive playmakers in college basketball this season. He leads PU in scoring (15.2 ppg) and steals (1.8 spg) and ranks second nationally in assists (8.7 apg). Fred Hoiberg called Smith “one of the best three-level scorers in the country” and “the best pocket passer I’ve ever seen.” As with most games, Smith will likely get his tonight, but Nebraska can’t let him completely take over. He had 14 assists in Purdue’s 36-point beatdown of the Huskers last season.

Be ready to adapt

Matt Painter might have as deep a playbook as any head coach in college basketball. Hoiberg expects Purdue to dive into it early and often tonight. The Boilermakers run more offensive sets and defensive concepts than any team Nebraska will face all season. Led by Smith’s playmaking, the Boilermakers can beat you from anywhere on offense. That’s especially true when Fletcher Loyer (23.5 pgg in the last two outings) is clicking. On the other end of the floor, PU will change up its looks throughout the game to throw opponents out of rhythm and force them to adjust on the fly. The Huskers must be ready for anything and rely on the veteran experience to be as adaptable as ever.

Get Mast hot from three

Beyond snapping a two-game losing skid, the best part of Nebraska’s 80-68 win at Rutgers was Rienk Mast finding his groove again. The standout senior center went off for 26 points in his best scoring performance yet in Big Ten play. That performance stemmed from NU getting him the ball inside early and often, as he scored 23 of his 26 inside the arc. For the Huskers to keep things rolling tonight, though, Mast must extend that output from 3-point range. He was only 1-of-4 on threes vs. RU and is now just 7-of-37 (18.9%) over his last eight games. When Purdue has struggled this season, it’s been when opposing bigs give them fits from deep and spread out the defense. Tonight would be the ideal game for Mast to find his 3-point shot again.

Quotable

“We talked about it in the locker room (after beating Rutgers): We’ve got to be possessed. We took one loss at home. At the beginning of the year, we didn’t want to lose at all. Every home is like do-or-die for us, no matter who we’re playing.” -Nebraska guard Jamarques Lawrence on the Huskers’ mentality going into another pivotal top-15 shodowdown tonight vs. Purdue.

Prediction

Nebraska (-1.5) 74, Purdue 71

Robin’s season record: 21-2

Vs. the spread: 16-7

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for our Daily and Breaking News Newsletters!