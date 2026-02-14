Nebraska Hoops Game Day: vs. Northwestern

Having dropped its third top-15 defeat over the last four games, Nebraska is once again looking to get back on track when it hosts Northwestern today.

Here is what you need to know going into the Huskers’ home rematch with the Wildcats…

Who, What, Where, When

Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (10-15, 2-12 Big Ten)

Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 – 12:00 p.m. CT

Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,500)

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Internet/Streaming: FOX Sports App

Nebraska projected starters

Jamarques Lawrence G Sr. 6-3/185 Lawrence posted his sixth straight game scoring in double figures with 16 points in the loss to Purdue. That marked his third-highest total in Big Ten play this season. Sam Hoiberg G Sr. 6-0/180 Hoiberg finished with eight points, five rebounds, five assists, and only one turnover over 39 minutes vs. Purdue. In five games vs. ranked teams this season, he has 27 assists to one TO. Pryce Sandfort G Jr. 6-7/210 Sandfort scored all 15 of his points vs. Purdue in the second half. His 82 3-pointers tie for fourth on NU’s single-season list, joining Glynn Watson. He’s seven shy of Cary Cochran’s school record. Berke Buyuktuncel F Jr. 6-10/240 Buyuktuncel finished with five points, five rebounds, two steals, and a block against Purdue. However, he also posted a team-low plus/minus of -22 over his 24 minutes in the loss. Rienk Mast F Sr. 6-10/250 Mast had 18 points, seven assists, and six rebounds before fouling out in OT vs. Purdue. He’s now averaged 22.0 points on 51.5% shooting over the last two games.

Northwestern projected starters

Jayden Reid G Jr. 5-10/179 Reid rejoined the starting lineup three games ago after coming off the bench over the previous six, including vs. Nebraska. He averages 10.6 ppg and scored 20 on 7-of-12 shooting vs. Michigan. Jake West G Fr. 6-3/180 A true freshman who has started the last nine games. He averages 4.2 ppg and 2.7 apg on the season, including 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the loss at Iowa. Tre Singleton F Fr. 6-8/225 A former 4-star, Singleton was Northwestern’s highest-rated commit in the modern recruiting era. He averages 8.2 ppg and 5.0 rpg and scored 14 in the loss to Nebraska. Nick Martinelli F Sr. 6-7/225 The Big Ten’s leading scorer at 22.5 ppg, Martinelli has 18 20-point

games on the season, including four 30-point efforts. He posted 22 points and 10 rebounds in the Wildcats’ loss to Nebraska. Tyler Kropp F Fr. 6-9/230 The latest of three true freshmen to join Northwestern’s starting lineup, Kropp has started the last seven outings. He averages 3.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

3 keys to victory

It’s all about Martinelli

If you were to look at Nebraska’s game plan for today’s rematch with Northwestern, Nick Martinelli would once again be priorities one, two, and three. The All-Big Ten forward is the Wildcats’ heart and soul, as everything goes through him. Martinelli currently leads the conference at 22.5 points per game on 51% shooting, including hitting 44.2% from 3-point range (on 77 attempts). He plays 34.7 minutes per game and also tops NW in rebounding (6.5 rpg). The key for Nebraska today is finding a balance between keeping Martinelli in check while also not overcommitting on him and allowing other ‘Cats to go off. He got 22 points and 10 rebounds in the first meeting with the Huskers, but 15 and eight of that came in the first half. If NU can lock him up the way it did after halftime in Evanston, this one might not be close.

Hit first

When Nebraska met on Thursday to review film of its loss to Purdue, it highlighted all 21 offensive rebounds it allowed to the Boilermakers. While the Huskers had an obvious size disadvantage, what bothered Fred Hoiberg the most was how little fight his team showed on the glass. As he put it, NU never “hit first” on box outs, letting PU easily establish position and rebound nearly 44% of its missed shots. That can’t happen against anyone, including a scrappy Northwestern team that will be ready to battle on the boards. Martinelli had five offensive rebounds in the first half alone in the first meeting in Evanston. However, Nebraska flipped the switch in the second half and didn’t allow him any over the final 20 minutes. The Huskers need that type of effort for a full 40 today.

Force Northwestern into mistakes

Creating turnovers on 18.9% of its opponents’ possessions, Nebraska has turned up the defensive pressure more than any other under Hoiberg. Active hands and aggressive on-ball defense have helped spark the Huskers’ transition offense all season. That includes forcing Northwestern into 11 giveaways in their first meeting. Given that the Wildcats currently rank second nationally in offensive turnover percentage (12.4), that is no small feat. Nebraska must continue to apply pressure while staying smart about picking its spots. Northwestern has been excellent in drawing fouls and getting to the free-throw line, scoring 20/5% of its points on the year from the stripe. However, given that the ‘Cats are starting three true freshmen in what should be a rowdy Saturday afternoon environment at Pinnacle Bank Arena, NU can’t be afraid to turn up the heat.

Quotable

“The confidence (Northwestern) is bringing into this game, not that they weren’t confident in the first matchup, but they have shown they can compete against anybody. They had a great win on the road against USC and are playing really well right now.” -Head coach Fred Hoiberg on the difference between Northwestern now and when Nebraska first faced them in Evanston last month.

Prediction

Nebraska (-12.5) 80, Northwestern 64

Robin’s season record: 21-3

Vs. the spread: 16-8

