Nebraska Hoops NCAA Tournament Game Day: Iowa

HOUSTON – Coming off the most memorable week in program history, Nebraska looks to keep its dream season rolling into the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. Waiting for the Huskers is a rubber-match showdown with Big Ten rival Iowa.

Here is what you need to know as NU takes on the Hawkeyes for the third time in six weeks…

Who, What, Where, When

Nebraska Cornhuskers (28-6, 15-5 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (23-12, 10-10 Big Ten)

Thursday, March 26, 2026 – 6:30 p.m. CT

Toyota Center (Houston, Texas) (19,000)

TV: TBS/TruTV

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Internet/Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live and HBO Max

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Nebraska projected starters

Jamarques Lawrence G Sr. 6-3/185 Lawrence only played 20 minutes in the win over Vanderbilt due to early foul trouble. He ended up with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting and was a team-best +11 when on the floor. Sam Hoiberg G Sr. 6-0/180 Hoiberg finished with eight points, four rebounds, and six assists vs. Vanderbilt. He increased his season assist total to 149, moving into ninth on the single-season assists list. Pryce Sandfort G Jr. 6-7/210 Sandfort had 15 points, giving him 609 on the year, ranking sixth on the NU single-season list. He passed Dave Hoppen (598, 1984), Andre Smith (600, 1980), and Tyronn Lue (603, 1997). Berke Buyuktuncel F Jr. 6-10/240 Buyuktuncel hit two 3-pointers vs. Vanderbilt, his third game this season with multiple threes. His 12 points marked his first double-figure effort since New Hampshire on Dec. 30. Rienk Mast F Sr. 6-10/250 Mast had 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists vs. Vandy. He was 3-of-6 from behind the arc, marking the eighth game this season with at least three 3-pointers.

Iowa projected starters

Bennett Stirtz G Sr. 6-4/190 Stirtz leads the Hawkeyes with 19.7 points and 4.5 assists per game. The All-Big Ten point guard scored 14 points against Florida but was 5-of-16 from the field and 0-for-9 on 3-pointers. Kael Combs G Jr. 6-4/205 Combs averages 6.2 pgg on the season but scored 18 points in Iowa’s loss at Nebraska on March 8. He’s also tied for second on the team with 2.3 assists per game. Cooper Koch F Fr. 6-8/220 Koch had 12 points while hitting 4-of-6 from behind the arc in the win over Florida. He shoots 40.4% from deep and hit 6-of-12 threes for 18 points at Nebraska. Tavion Banks F Sr. 6-7/215 Banks led Iowa with a team-high 20 points and six rebounds in the win over Florida. He averages 10.6 ppg on 54% shooting and 4.7 rebounds per game. Cam Manyawu F Jr. 6-9/250 Manyawu averages 6.9 points on 63% shooting and a team-high 4.7 rebounds per game. He’s just a 57.5% free-throw shooter and hasn’t attempted a 3-pointer all season.

3 keys to victory

Battle on the boards

As always, defensive rebounding will be as important as ever for Nebraska today. The Huskers gave up 12 offensive boards in their loss in Iowa City. While those only resulted in eight second-chance points, they allowed the Hawkeyes to control the game’s pace throughout and take the air out of the basketball. In the rematch in Lincoln – an NU overtime victory – Iowa scored 10 points off of seven offensive boards. Only two teams in Division I average longer offensive possession lengths than the Hawks (19.9 seconds). When the Hawkeyes can burn 30-35 seconds before taking a shot, then take off another 15-20 after an offensive rebound, that plays directly into Ben McCollum’s plan. Nebraska has struggled to finish defensive possessions much of the season, including giving up 11 OREB last time out vs. Vanderbilt. Be the aggressor on the glass and don’t allow Iowa to dictate tempo.

Stay in control

One of Iowa’s underdiscussed strengths is how effectively its aggressive pressure defense disrupts opposing offenses. The Hawkeyes trailed only Nebraska in total steals this season (242), averaging 6.9 per game. They also lead the Big Ten and rank 15th nationally in defensive turnover rate (20.5). From the moment an opponent gets the basketball, Iowa swarms and swipes. Nebraska, especially its primary ball handlers, must stay poised and make good decisions against that pressure. McCollum wants to muck the game up as much as possible, and that starts with baiting NU into mistakes. The Huskers can’t fall into that trap tonight.

Find defensive balance between Stirtz, everyone else

All-Big Ten point guard Bennett Stirtz remains the head of the snake for everything Iowa does offensively. He comes into tonight averaging team highs with 19.7 points and 4.5 assists per game. After scoring a game-high 25 in the Hawkeyes’ win in Iowa City, though, Nebraska made him priorities one through five in the rematch. Stirtz finished with 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting with three assists and three turnovers over his 45 minutes in Lincoln. However, while NU successfully contained Stirtz, it opened the door for Iowa’s role players. Specifically, Cooper Koch and Kael Combs stepped up with 18 points each to carry the game into overtime. Will the Huskers devote as much attention to Stirtz in the rubber match? He’ll certainly remain No. 1 on the scouting report, but Nebraska must keep everyone else into account.

Quotable

“It’s going to come down to a lot of little things… They’re playing their best basketball of the season. I like how we’re playing right now. It should be a fun game tomorrow night.” -Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg on preparing for Iowa for a third time this season in the Sweet 16.

Prediction

Nebraska 70 (-2.5), Iowa 65

Robin’s season record: 29-5

Vs. the spread: 26-8

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