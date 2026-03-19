Nebraska Hoops NCAA Tournament Game Day: Troy

For the ninth time in school history, Nebraska will play in the NCAA Tournament today with a Round of 64 matchup against Troy in Oklahoma City.

Here is what you need to know going into the game as the Huskers look to claim their first-ever March Madness victory…

Who, What, Where, When

Nebraska Cornhuskers (26-6, 15-5 Big Ten) vs. Troy Trojans (22-11, 12-6 Sun Belt)

Thursday, March 19, 2026 – 11:40 a.m. CT

Paycom Center (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) (18,203)

TV: truTV

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Internet/Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live and HBO Max

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Nebraska projected starters

Jamarques Lawrence G Sr. 6-3/185 Lawrence hasn’t scored in double figures since at Iowa on Feb. 17, shooting 24% from the field over the last six games. He also has averaged 4.8 apg over that same stretch. Sam Hoiberg G Sr. 6-0/180 Hoiberg ranks third nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.09-to-1) and leads the Big Ten with 2.1 spg. He was named to the league’s All-Defensive Team and honorable-mention All-Big Ten. Pryce Sandfort G Jr. 6-7/210 Sandfort, a first-team All-Big Ten selection, leads Nebraska with 17.8 ppg this season. The 6-foot-7 wing has made a school-record 113 3-pointers on the year, ranking seventh nationally. Berke Buyuktuncel F Jr. 6-10/240 Buyuktuncel had three points and three rebounds over 20 minutes in Nebraska’s Big Ten Tournament loss to Purdue. He hasn’t scored in double figures since Dec. 30 (New Hampshire). Rienk Mast F Sr. 6-10/250 Mast earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors after averaging 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game this season.

Troy projected starters

Cooper Campbell G So. 6-1/195 Cooper Campbell averages 12.7 points and ranks second on the team with 4.2 assists per game. His 66 made 3-pointers at a 38.6% clip also rank second on the team. Cobi Campbell G Jr. 6-2/195 Cobi Campbell scores 9.0 points per game and leads Troy with 69 made 3-pointers on the season, shooting a team-best 40.4% from behind the arc. Victor Valdes F Jr. 6-7/236 A third-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection, Valdes averages a team-high 14.8 points with 4.0 rebounds and leads the Trojans with 4.6 assists per game. Thomas Dowd F Jr. 6-8/225 An All-Sun Belt selection, Dowd leads Troy with 14.8 points and tops the conference at 10.1 rebounds per game. He’s scored over 1,000 points as a three-year starter for the Trojans. Jerrell Bellamy C Sr. 6-9/235 Bellamy has started the last six games in place of the injured Theo Seng (12.9 ppg and 5.8 rpg). He’s averaged 15.3 ppg and 5.5 rpg over his six starts.

3 keys to victory

Bring the fight

Under the brightest spotlight it’s faced all season, Nebraska must set the tone physically and win the rebounding battle. In the NCAA Tournament, especially against a team like Troy that thrives on grit and second chances, there’s no easing your way into the game. The Huskers have to be the more aggressive team from the opening tip, finishing defensive possessions on the glass and limiting Troy to one shot. On the other end, every extra possession gained on the offensive glass will be invaluable. In March, games are won by the team that embraces the dirty work. For Nebraska, that means turning toughness into a consistent edge over 40 minutes.

Value the basketball

Just as important as rebounding is valuing every possession against Troy’s disruptive defense. The Trojans want to speed you up, force uncomfortable decisions, and turn turnovers into easy points the other way. The Huskers have struggled in that regard for the past several games. NU doesn’t just need to play fast; it needs to play smart. That means ball security from its backcourt, clean execution getting into sets, and resisting the urge to force plays that aren’t there. If Nebraska can limit its turnovers and make Troy defend in the half-court, it flips the script and puts the pressure back on a team that’s far more dangerous when things get chaotic.

Get the offense rolling again

After some uninspiring effort over the last three outings, Nebraska must be more efficient offensively. That starts with generating and converting the right looks. This isn’t about jacking up threes or relying on one player to carry the load, either. It’s about balance and discipline. When the Huskers are at their best, the ball moves, touches the paint, and creates inside-out opportunities that lead to high-quality shots. There will likely be stretches where points are hard to come by today, but NU can’t let that turn into rushed possessions or isolation-heavy offense. If the Huskers stay patient, trust their movement, and knock down timely shots when they’re there, they’ll give themselves the control they need to advance.



Quotable

“It would mean the world. That’s what I’ve been dreaming of since I became a player in this program and turning it around. That’s the only thing left to do, is get that tournament win. It’s the unsaid thing in every single room is we don’t have a tournament win. So being able to do it as a senior would be pretty cool.” -Senior guard Sam Hoiberg on what winning Nebraska’s first NCAA Tournament game would mean to him.

Prediction

Nebraska 78 (-13.5), Troy 62

Robin’s season record: 27-5

Vs. the spread: 24-8

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