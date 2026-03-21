Nebraska Hoops NCAA Tournament Game Day: Vanderbilt

OKLAHOMA CITY – After finally notching its first-ever NCAA Tournament victory over Troy, Nebraska basketball is back at it tonight in a Round of 32 matchup against Vanderbilt.

Here is what you need to know as the Huskers look to advance to the Sweet 16…

Who, What, Where, When

Nebraska Cornhuskers (27-6, 15-5 Big Ten) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (27-8, 11-7 SEC)

Saturday, March 21, 2026 – 7:45 p.m. CT

Paycom Center (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) (18,203)

TV: TNT

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Internet/Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live and HBO Max

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Nebraska projected starters

Jamarques Lawrence G Sr. 6-3/185 Lawrence scored 13 points against Troy, eclipsing 1,000 for his career points (1,006). That marked his first double-figure scoring effort since at Iowa (11) on Feb. 17. Sam Hoiberg G Sr. 6-0/180 Hoiberg had four points, nine rebounds, and four assists vs. Troy. He increased his season assist total to 143, and his two steals moved his career total to 159, ranking seventh in NU history. Pryce Sandfort G Jr. 6-7/210 Sandfort scored a team-high 23 points and hit seven 3-pointers vs. Troy, moving his school-record season 3-point total to 120.

He’s tied for second on the Big Ten’s single-season list. Berke Buyuktuncel F Jr. 6-10/240 Buyuktuncel scored nine points and hauled in seven rebounds vs. Troy, including three offensive boards. That marked his highest rebounding total since at Minnesota (7) on Jan. 24. Rienk Mast F Sr. 6-10/250 Mast nearly posted a triple-double over his 30 minutes against Troy, finishing with 11 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. He accounted for 11 of Nebraska’s 26 points in the paint.

Vanderbilt projected starters

Duke Miles G Sr. 6-2/188 Miles ranks second on the team at 16.4 points per game, while hitting nearly 36 percent of his 3-point attempts. Tyler Tanner G So. 6-0/175 Vanderbilt’s lone underclassman starter, Tanner leads the team with 19.3 points and 5.1 assists per game. Tyler Nickel F Sr. 6-7/222 Nickel is the Commodores’ third double-figure scorer at 13.4 ppg while making 105 3-pointers at a 40% clip this season. AK Okereke F Sr. 6-7/245 Okereke averages 9.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. He’s also made 37 threes at nearly 39% on the year. Devin McGlockton F Sr. 6-8/230 A former Boston College transfer, McGlockton is scoring 9.7 ppg on 55.6% shooting from the field. He also leads VU with 6.7 rpg.

3 keys to victory

Be ready to battle

The deeper you get into March Madness, the more toughness and physicality become defining X-factors. As it did in the opener vs. Troy, Nebraska must bring the fight for a full 40 minutes tonight. This isn’t a game where you can ease in and hope to flip a switch late. The Commodores have enough length and athleticism to punish that approach. For the Husker, it’s about setting the tone early on the glass, finishing possessions, and preventing VU from generating momentum with second-chance points. Tonight is your classic “who’s the tougher team” litmus test, and if Nebraska passes it, everything else starts to open up.

Keep the offense clicking

One of the biggest questions entering Thursday’s matchup with Troy was how well Nebraska could protect the basketball against aggressive pressure defense. The Huskers answered that call with 20 assists to just six turnovers in the win. Put that toward the top of NU’s priority list again tonight. The Huskers must handle Vanderbilt’s pressure and athleticism without letting it dictate the game. The Commodores are at their best when they can turn defense into offense, get out in transition, and create chaos with live-ball turnovers. Nebraska must not only play with pace; it also needs to control it. That means strong guard play, valuing each possession, and executing cleanly in the half-court.

Maximize every possession

Against a Vanderbilt team that ranks in the nation’s top 40 in just about every offensive data point, efficiency will be paramount for Nebraska. The Huskers must remain disciplined offensively and capitalize on quality opportunities when they present themselves. There might be stretches where VU’s length disrupts rhythm, and that’s where shot selection becomes critical. NU can’t settle for contested looks or drift into isolation-heavy offense when things bog down. Instead, it needs to stay in-system – working inside-out with crisp ball movement, and making the extra pass to create cleaner shots. This is about staying connected offensively and delivering in crunch time.

Quotable

“It’s almost like a storybook ending getting this tournament win, because I’ve been saying all week, it kind of felt like the last thing that we needed to do to get this program on top. Yeah, it was tough being on those teams that were not winning games, especially when I was on the bench. I used that as motivation when I was in the gym by myself getting shots up, stuff like that. So, just being able to reap the benefit of all of the things we’ve done this season has been unbelievable.” -Senior guard Sam Hoiberg on what helping Nebraska win its first NCAA Tournament game meant to him.

Prediction

Nebraska 71 (+2.5), Vanderbilt 68

Robin’s season record: 28-5

Vs. the spread: 25-8

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