Nebraska Hosting Surprise 5-Star Visitor This Weekend in Lincoln

There were rumors that Nebraska was working on something big the first weekend. A visitor that no one knew about might be joining an already impressive group for an official visit this weekend. It wasn’t a done deal, and Nebraska was trying to make it work to get this special player to Lincoln this weekend. On Friday morning, his presence on Nebraska’s campus was announced by Trae Taylor and other recruits.

Nebraska added a five-star recruit to this weekend’s group of official visitors. The Huskers are hosting five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson from Ruston (La.). Hudson, who recently committed to LSU, had narrowed things down to Nebraska and LSU leading up to his decision. He announced his decision ahead of his official visits and said he wouldn’t take his official visit to Nebraska.

That changed.

Trae Taylor and Timi Aliu both tweeted on Friday, while on visits to Nebraska, that Ahmad Hudson was in Lincoln. This is a massive development, as Nebraska has had a hard time getting its tight end board back together since Hudson initially committed to LSU.

Stay tuned to HuskerOnline for any other breaking stories this weekend related to Nebraska recruiting!