Nebraska lands a commitment from South Dakota State big man Damon Wilkinson

After losing Rienk Mast and Berke Buyuktuncel, Nebraska wanted to add another piece to its frontcourt with one of its two remaining roster spots.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg and his staff landed precisely what they were looking for with a commitment from South Dakota State big man Damon Wilkinson on Thursday.

The 6-foot-10, 245-pound redshirt sophomore emerged as a new priority portal target for the Huskers this week after officially visiting Lincoln on Wednesday. He was scheduled to make a second visit to North Carolina State on Thursday, but that trip never took place.

A native of De Smet, S.D., Wilkinson averaged 13.9 points, a team-high 6.4 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting almost 58.9% from the field and 72.0% at the free-throw line last season. He started 19 of his 32 appearances on the year.

Wilkinson also ended his sophomore campaign by scoring in double figures in his final eight contests and had 10 points or more in all but one conference game. His play earned honorable-mention All-Summit League Honors.

With Wilkinson on board, Nebraska now has just one open spot remaining on its 2026-27 roster.

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Nebraska’s 2026-27 roster distribution chart

Future roster matrix

2026-27 2027-28 2028-29 2029-30 Pryce Sandfort – SR Sam Orme – SR Braden Frager – SR Colin Rice – SR Connor Essegian – SR Taj DeGourville – SR Leo Curtis – SR Jacob Lanier – SR Trevan Leohnhardt – SR Damon Wilkinson – SR Will Cooper – SR Cale Jacobsen – SR Braden Frager – JR Colin Rice – JR Boden Kapke – SR Leo Curtis – JR Jacob Lanier – JR Kadyn Betts – SR Will Cooper – JR Henry Burt – SR (#) Colin Rice – SO Sam Orme – JR Jacob Lanier – SO Taj DeGourville – JR Damon Wilkinson – JR Braden Frager – SO Leo Curtis – SO Will Cooper – SO Colin Rice – FR Jacob Lanier – FR 14/15 8/15 5/15 2/15 # = Grandfathered player who will not count against Nebraska’s 15-man roster limit in 2026-27

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