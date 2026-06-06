Nebraska Lands Talented Four-Star Cornerback Bryce Williams

Nebraska has added Bryce Williams from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Western High School to its 2027 recruiting class. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Williams had favored the Huskers since early in the year. However, Oklahoma recently made a push for Williams. Williams chose Nebraska over the Sooners, Clemson, North Carolina, Colorado, and other schools.

The Huskers are adding a rangy, physical cornerback to their secondary. Williams could play several positions for the Huskers, from boundary to field to nickel, and even roll into safety when necessary. Williams is a terrific complement to four-star cornerback Danny Odem, whom Nebraska added to its roster as part of the 2026 recruiting class.

Williams will likely be one of two cornerbacks in Nebraska’s 2027 class. The Huskers are also hosting Jailen Hill from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco as part of the same official visitor group that Williams was in. Two would be a long, rangy duo of cornerbacks for the Huskers in the 2027 class.

Williams is a four-star recruit, according to the Rivals Industry ranking. He is also the No. 248 overall recruit and the No. 32-ranked cornerback in the 2027 class.