Nebraska Legacy IOL Barrett Kitrell Staying Home, Commits to Matt Rhule And The Huskers

Barrett Kitrell, an Ashland (Neb.) Ashland-Greenwood offensive lineman has committed to Nebraska. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound standout chose Nebraska after drawing significant interest and scholarship offers from programs including Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Tennessee, Wyoming, and others.

Nebraska has made Kitrell a major priority since extending an offer in January, following the hiring of Geep Wade as the Huskers’ offensive line coach. The in-state legacy prospect built strong relationships with Nebraska’s staff through multiple trips to Lincoln, and those connections ultimately helped Nebraska separate itself from a crowded field of contenders.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 IOL Barrett Kitrell has Committed to Nebraska, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 275 IOL chose the Cornhuskers over Iowa and Tennessee



“I’m staying home! GBR!”⁰https://t.co/VBtJs8zRUp pic.twitter.com/IGZW0WUT2X — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 22, 2026

Kitrell’s spring visit schedule reflected the intensity of his recruitment over the past several months. He made unofficial visits to Nebraska on February 1, March 26, and March 28, to Iowa on April 4, and to Ohio State on April 11. Nebraska remained in constant contact throughout the process and hosted him again for a key official visit beginning June 12, which proved pivotal in securing his commitment.

The commitment marks Nebraska’s latest significant recruiting success within the state and adds a top athletic offensive line prospect to the 2027 class. Kitrell benefits from a strong football family background; his father, Barry, was a fullback for Nebraska, and his brother, Bo, also played for the Huskers. This family link, along with Nebraska’s renewed focus on offensive line recruitment, solidified the Huskers as the frontrunners throughout the spring.

Beyond football, Kitrell boasts an impressive athletic profile that suits the offensive line well. In his junior track and field season, he finished second in the Nebraska Class B state discus with a throw of 172 feet, 2 inches, and took fourth in the shot put at 54 feet, 1.25 inches. These results, building on his already productive underclass career, highlight the explosiveness and strength that Geep Wade and Nebraska look for in interior offensive linemen.

Nebraska adds Kitrell to an already impressive haul of offensive linemen, which includes Timi Aliu from Locust Grove (Ga.), Jordan Agbanoma, and KD Jones from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, and Matt Erickson from Omaha (Neb.) Millard North. Millard North is giving Nebraska a strong foundation for its offensive line in the 2027 recruiting cycle.