Nebraska men's basketball tallies another road win 77-58 over Northwestern

Nebraska men’s basketball (18-0, 7-0) used an explosive second-half surge to put away Northwestern (8-10, 0-7) 77-58 in a Saturday matinee. The Huskers traded runs with the Wildcats throughout the first half before pulling away after halftime. The emerging duo of Pryce Sandfort and Braden Frager led Nebraska with another 20-point performance each. The Big Red limited Big Ten leading scorer Nick Martinelli to 22 points, allowing Nebraska to remain atop the Big Ten.

Frager and Sandfort continued to play off each other following a fiery performance against Oregon. The Lincoln Southwest product gave the Huskers 20 bench points Saturday and Sandfort added a team-high 22 points. Offense led to defense as the Huskers limited Northwestern to a 42% clip for the game.

Here is an instant recap from yet another Husker road Big Ten win …

Battling Martinelli, Huskers lead first-half

Nebraska started fast on offense. Rienk Mast struggled in his last game against Oregon. The graduate senior scored only five points in that blowout. He matched that total in the first four minutes Saturday. Mast hit a 3-pointer on his first look and then scored in the paint on his next.

Martinelli, who leads the nation in scoring, responded with a shot from long range. This cut the Husker lead to 10-5 at the first timeout. Martinelli and Northwestern then went on an 8-2 run to grab their first lead of the game. The Wildcats found holes in the Nebraska interior defense and managed three straight layups to give them a 14-13 lead with 12 minutes left.

The game continued in back-and-forth manner. Martinelli grabbed three offensive rebounds on one possession before scoring. Northwestern led 19-18 with nine minutes left in the half. Then the Nebraska offense found a rhythm. The Huskers went on an 8-2 run over the next few minutes. A 4-point play from Sandfort highlighted the stretch and propelled the Huskers to a 27-21 lead with five minutes left in the half.

Nebraska worked to keep the lead before halftime. Sam Hoiberg drove the lane mirrioring the buzzer-beater play against Illinois. He drew multiple defenders and kicked the ball to a wide-open Jamarques Lawrence, who moved to the elbow and drained a jumper for the Huskers. Nebraska led 34-29 at the break.

Martinelli dominated the first half. He tallied 15 points and eight rebounds. Five of those boards came on the offensive glass. The Huskers shot 5-for-15 from deep. Sandfort accounted for two of those makes leading Nebraska with nine points at halftime.

Sandfort & Frager explode in second-half domination

Nebraska opened the second half with immediate momentum. Although Jake West started the scoring with a 3-pointer, the Huskers answered with a 7-0 run. Mast and Braden Frager both scored in the paint during the stretch. The basket pushed Frager into double digits for the game. Hoiberg capped the run with a 3-pointer to give Nebraska a 41-32 lead at the first media timeout.

Sandfort hit his third 3-pointer to give the Huskers their first double-digit lead. The Iowa transfer has now recorded at least three makes from long range in six consecutive games following a 28-point performance against Oregon. Northwestern head coach Chris Collins was forced to call a timeout only a minute after the media timeout.

The Huskers took their largest lead of the game when Cale Jacobsen hit a left-handed floater to make it 52-41. Just as significant, Nebraska held Martinelli to two points through the first half of the second period. The Big Ten’s leading scorer entered the game averaging 23.8 points per game. Max Green slowed Nebraska’s momentum with a 3-pointer, cutting the deficit to 52-44 with 11 minutes remaining.

Nebraska finished the second half the way they have most of the season- putting teams away. The Huskers had a defensive stretch that was near perfection. Hoiberg missed a steal attempt and recovered immediately to contest a 3-point attempt. That contest forced a feed into the paint and shot clock violation. The Huskers have been doing that all season.

Nebraska’s offense then caught fire. The Huskers went on an 11-0 run to create separation. Frager pushed his total to 15 with a 3-pointer, followed by a basket from Sandfort to give him 17. Nebraska led 66-49 with six minutes remaining.

The Huskers closed the game with ease, keeping the Wildcats from mounting a late push. Frager capped his strong night with another 3-pointer to reach a team-high 20 points. Sandfort followed by eclipsing the 20-point mark on a drive and dish from Jacobsen. That proved to be all Nebraska needed to secure the win in Evanston.

Nebraska returns home for its next game, hosting Washington as it inches closer to a 20-win season. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game will air on Big Ten Network.

