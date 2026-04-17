Nebraska picks up a commitment from Montana, Minnesota forward Kadyn Betts

Nebraska basketball added another piece to its 2026-27 roster on Friday with a commitment from Montana and Minnesota transfer forward Kadyn Betts.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound redshirt junior from Pueblo, Colorado, officially visited Lincoln on Wednesday and Thursday. He chose the Huskers has one season of eligibility remaining.

Betts joins NU with plenty of familiarity with head coach Fred Hoiberg and his staff. Nebraska actually extended Betts his first high-major offer during his unofficial visit to Lincoln in April 2022.

He said that his preexisting connection helped make the Huskers a seamless choice for his next home.

“Just the relationship that I had with the coaches previously and them recruiting me out of high school,” Betts told HuskerOnline. “They believed in me throughout high school and still do now. I came on a visit, saw everything, and it just felt like home. It felt right.”

Betts joins Belmont transfer Sam Orme in Nebraska’s portal class. The Huskers now have four available spots on their 2025-26 roster.

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After a great unofficial visit I’m super blessed and excited to have received an offer from the University of Nebraska!! @NateLoenser @CoachHoiberg @PLUTOBasketball @HoopsPueblo @grego_collins pic.twitter.com/2sTveAC7xb — Kadyn Betts (@BettsKadyn) April 16, 2022

After a slow start to his career, Betts is excited for a new beginning at Nebraska

Originally a 2023 standout at Pueblo Central High School, Betts reclassified up to the 2022 class and spent his first three collegiate seasons at Minnesota.

After redshirting his first year, he saw minimal playing time with the Golden Gophers over his next two seasons, averaging just 5.5 minutes over 30 appearances.

Betts said he learned a lot about life in the Big Ten, which he thinks will help him in his second go-around in the league.

“You just kind of learn that it’s different. It’s a different kind of basketball,” Betts said. “It’s second behind the NBA. Preparation is huge. It’s a physical league, if not the most physical league there is. You have to come in and be mentally ready. You have to every night or else it’s not going to be a good night for you.”

After Minnesota fired former head coach Ben Johnson following the 2024-25 campaign, Betts transferred to Montana last offseason. Unfortunately, a season-ending ankle injury in January limited him to nine games.

He recorded 28 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists over his 60 total minutes with the Grizzlies.

Despite his limited college production, Hoiberg told Betts he still sees plenty of potential in the former first-team all-state selection.

“He sees a taller, versatile guy who can stretch the floor and fit into the offense well,” Betts said. “I can play many different positions and not just be stuck on being a post or one set position.”

Nebraska’s 2026-27 roster distribution chart

Future roster matrix

2026-27 2027-28 2028-29 2029-30 Pryce Sandfort – SR Sam Orme – SR Braden Frager – SR Colin Rice – SR Connor Essegian – SR (+) Braden Frager – JR Leo Curtis – SR Jacob Lanier – SR Ugnius Jarusevicius – SR (+) Leo Curtis – JR Will Cooper – SR Cale Jacobsen – SR Will Cooper – JR Colin Rice – JR Henry Burt – SR (#) Colin Rice – SO Jacob Lanier – JR Kaden Betts – SR Jacob Lanier – SO Sam Orme – JR Braden Frager – SO Leo Curtis – SO Will Cooper – SO Colin Rice – FR Jacob Lanier – FR 11/15 6/15 5/15 2/15 + = Applying for a medical hardship waiver, # = Grandfathered player who will not count against Nebraska’s 15-man roster limit in 2026-27

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