Nebraska QB competition: Breaking down Anthony Colandrea, TJ Lateef, Daniel Kaelin resumes to play in 2026

After losing Dylan Raiola to the transfer portal, Nebraska will have a new quarterback under center in 2026. When camp comes around, three players will be in the competition for reps with Anthony Colandrea the early leader according to most.

TJ Lateef is back with the Cornhuskers after starting four games last year in Raiola’s absence due to injury, and the program brought in two transfers. Former UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea committed to Nebraska and has emerged as the likely starter, while Daniel Kaelin returned to Lincoln after spending last year at Virginia.

As training camp approaches, plenty of eyes will be on who takes the keys to Dana Holgorsen’s offense after Raiola’s departure. Here is a look at each player’s resume ahead of the Nebraska QB competition.

Anthony Colandrea

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One of Nebraska’s top transfer portal additions out of the 2026 cycle, Anthony Colandrea arrives after a year at UNLV and two at Virginia. He was the Rebels’ starting quarterback last season and thrived under first-year head coach Dan Mullen.

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Colandrea threw for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns, to nine interceptions, while running for a career-high 649 rush yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground to become the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. That came after he threw for 4,083 yards and 26 touchdowns across two seasons at UVA before entering the portal and committing to UNLV.

After entering the portal, Colandrea became the No. 39-ranked quarterback in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings. Additionally, he has a $2 million On3 NIL Valuation as he heads into his first season at Nebraska.

Out of high school, Colandrea was a three-star prospect in 2023. The Saint Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood product was the No. 1,456 overall player from the cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

TJ Lateef

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As a freshman at Nebraska last season, TJ Lateef served as the primary backup to Dylan Raiola. He then took over as the starter for the final four games of the year when Raiola suffered a season-ending injury and made a notable impression against UCLA.

In his first career start, Lateef went 13-of-15 for 205 yards and three touchdowns as Nebraska got the 28-21 win over the Bruins at the Rose Bowl. On the whole, he threw for 904 yards and five touchdowns as a true freshman.

After the regular season, Lateef also got the starting nod in Nebraska’s bowl game against Utah. He threw for 182 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Utes, which gave the Cornhuskers a 7-6 record in Year 3 under Matt Rhule.

Lateef played high school football at Orange (Calif.) Orange Lutheran, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 348 overall player and No. 23-ranked quarterback out of the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Daniel Kaelin

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Two years after a redshirt season at Nebraska, Daniel Kaelin is back with the program. He made seven appearances at Virginia, but returned to the Cornhuskers after entering the transfer portal this cycle.

Kaelin threw for 339 yards and a touchdown at UVA in 2025 while adding 72 rushing yards. During his first go-round at Nebraska, he served as the Cornhuskers’ QB3 on the depth chart, but did not see any game action.

Kaelin played high school football at Bellevue (Neb.) Bellevue West, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 749 overall player and No. 50-ranked quarterback from the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.