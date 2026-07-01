Nebraska rewards baseball staff with contract extensions after historic 2026 season

Nebraska Athletics announced Wednesday that it has signed head baseball coach Will Bolt to a contract extension through the 2032 season, while assistant coaches Rob Childress, Lance Harvell and Mike Sirianni have each agreed to extensions through the 2028 season.

The new agreements reward a coaching staff that guided the Huskers to one of the best seasons in school history in 2026, finishing 43-17 overall, setting a school record with 23 Big Ten wins and hosting an NCAA Regional in Lincoln for the first time since 2008.

“Will and his staff have done an outstanding job of continuing to elevate the level of success in our baseball program,” Athletic Director Troy Dannen said. “Making three consecutive NCAA appearances and earning the opportunity to host a regional for the first time in almost two decades reflects the culture, development and leadership of our entire baseball staff. We are excited to extend Will and his assistant coaches as we continue building momentum and pursuing championships at Nebraska.”

Bolt’s extension includes annual raises through 2032

Bolt’s amended contract replaces his previous agreement and extends his deal through the completion of the 2032 season.

His annual base salary will increase from $650,000 during the 2026-27 contract year to $750,000 by the final year of the agreement. Before bonuses, Bolt’s base pay was $500,000 this past season.

The contract includes annual raises of $20,000 and maintains Nebraska’s existing postseason incentive structure, with bonuses available for conference championships, NCAA Tournament appearances and a national title.

The agreement also includes a buyout provision that would pay Bolt 75 percent of his remaining base salary if Nebraska were to terminate him without cause. If Bolt leaves for another job before the final year of the contract, he would owe the university liquidated damages equal to 12 months of his then-current salary.

Pitching coach Rob Childress speaks to the media on Wednesday.

Assistants also receive new agreements

Nebraska also locked up its veteran assistant coaching staff through the 2028 season.

Beginning July 1, 2026, Childress will earn an annual base salary of $275,000, Harvell will make $231,789 and Sirianni will receive $175,000 under their new agreements. Like Bolt, each assistant remains eligible for postseason bonuses tied to conference championships and NCAA Tournament success.

In 2026, Childress was paid $250,000, Harvell $200,879 and Sirianni $150,000. In total, NU has committed just over $231,000 more in annual salary to its four contracted baseball coaches in 2026-27.

Historic season led to long-term commitment

With a 43-17 record in 2026, Nebraska reached the 40-win mark for the 20th time in program history and for the second time under Bolt.

The Huskers’ 43 victories were their most since the 57-win 2005 season. Nebraska also became one of just 13 teams nationally to win at least 40 regular-season games and one of only eight Power Four programs to accomplish the feat.

The Huskers hosted a Lincoln Regional for just the seventh time in school history and the first time since 2008, while earning their third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance for the first time since 2008.

“I want to thank Athletic Director Troy Dannen and Deputy Athletic Director Dennis Leblanc for their continued trust in our program,” Bolt said. “We’ve built strong momentum here, and I’m thankful for our coaching staff’s commitment, our players’ work ethic, and the unwavering support from Husker Nation.”

Bolt has compiled a 213-146 record in seven seasons at Nebraska, ranking sixth in school history in career wins. Under his leadership, the Huskers have captured three conference championships, advanced to three NCAA Regionals and produced six All-Americans along with 11 Major League Baseball Draft selections, including seven players selected in the first five rounds.

Bolt has now been part of 10 of Nebraska’s 21 NCAA Tournament appearances as either a player or coach, including one Super Regional appearance and three trips to the College World Series.

New Nebraska baseball coaching contracts

Coach Position Contract through Annual salary Will Bolt Head coach 2032 season $650,000 (2026-27), increasing annually to $750,000 by 2031-32 Rob Childress Assistant coach 2028 season $275,000 Lance Harvell Assistant coach 2028 season $231,789 Mike Sirianni Assistant coach 2028 season $175,000

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters!