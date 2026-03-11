Nebraska run-rules North Dakota State 11-1 behind Katskee’s strong start

Nebraska baseball (11-5) run-ruled North Dakota State (2-14) 11-1 in seven innings on Wednesday evening at Haymarket Park.

Behind sloppy defensive command, NDSU handed out a whopping 13 free passes, along with recording three errors in the Huskers’ sixth straight win.

After surrendering a first-pitch home run, Cooper Katskee (2-0, 1.53 ERA) delivered an outstanding start. In fact, the senior right-hander only permitted that one run in his five innings of work, off of only two hits.

Here is a recap from NU’s 11th win of the season…

Crooked second frame gets NU going

After stranding the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, Nebraska hammered the barrel and took advantage of three free passes for a crooked second frame.

Left fielder Drew Grego and catcher Jeter Worthley each were plunked to reach base. Center fielder lasered a line drive down the left field line to plate NU’s first run. Senior shortstop Dylan Carey walked to give the Huskers a 2-1 lead.

First baseman Case Sanderson also knocked in a run in the second. Following Sanderson, second baseman Jett Buck hammered a 2-RBI double to deep left-center on his birthday. Right fielder Preston Freeman’s RBI groundout gave Nebraska a six-run inning and five-run lead after two innings.

The Huskers added their seventh run in the bottom of the third thanks to two NDSU fielding errors — a chronic Bison issue on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Katskee found his groove after allowing the lone lead-off homer. In fact, that was the only run he surrendered in 5+ innings from bump. A lead-off double allowed in the top of the sixth ended the 2025 MAC Pitcher of the Year’s convincing outing. He tossed 67 pitches (41 strikes), retiring 14 of the 17 batters faced.

Huskers hammer it home

Command across North Dakota State’s pitching staff ensued into the fourth. But Nebraska wasn’t able to take advantage of the two free passes as it stranded the bases loaded. However, the Bison took its defensive mishaps to new heights by surrendering another three runs in the fifth.

Moyer snagged third single of the game to left field to jump-start the frame. And North Dakota State’s third error attempting to catch Joshua Overbeek stealing second base brought Moyer home for NU’s eighth run.

The sloppy Bison baseball wouldn’t die, as another passed ball brought Overbeek and Sanderson to extend NU’s lead to 10-1.

Senior left-hander Caleb Clark relieved Katskee after allowing a lead-off double in the sixth and struck out the side to avoid any damage. Sophomore right-hander Pryce Bender took the ball in the seventh and sent down NDSU 1-2-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, Sanderson reached on the 13th free pass of the game. Buck smacked him home with a game-sealing double to give NU the 11-1 run-rule win.

Nebraska returns to the ball diamond at 6 p.m. CT on Friday for a three-game series against Maine at Haymarket Park. It can be seen on B1G+ or heard on the Huskers Radio Network.

