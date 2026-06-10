Nebraska Scores Major Recruiting Win With DL Nehemiah Ombati

The Huskers have added three-star defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati from Waconia (Minn.) Shakopee High School to their 2027 recruiting class. The No. 406 recruit overall, and the No. 44 defensive lineman in the nation, chose Nebraska over Missouri, which he had officially visited the week before his official visit to Lincoln.

Nebraska had some convincing to do with Ombati during his official visit the weekend of June 5. Ombati had a clear understanding of how Missouri planned to use him, what they saw him becoming, and their development plan. The Huskers were definitely trailing Mizzou heading into their opportunity to host.

Ombati heard from Nebraska that he will play a versatile and critical role for them on the defensive line and that they believe he can play in the NFL one day. It didn’t hurt to have Ombati on campus the same weekend Nebraska landed five commitments, including a commitment from fellow defensive lineman Errol Demontagnac from Seffner (Fla.) Armwood.

Nebraska already had Jayden Travers from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy in the class, making Ombati the third defensive lineman for the Huskers. Ombati is a little more put together and, on film, shows he can take on a double-team when needed, but his ultimate strength is working in a single gap as more of a three-technique.

Ombati recorded 70 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles during his junior season at Shakopee High School in Minnesota.