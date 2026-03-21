Nebraska Secures Commitment From Dynamic Slot Receiver Kaden Howard

Nebraska has added slot receiver Kaden Howard from Miami (Fla.) Palmetto to the 2027 commitment list. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound receiver visited Nebraska on March 6 after receiving an offer from the Huskers on January 26. Howard chose Nebraska over other offers from Minnesota, Louisville, West Virginia, Missouri, and others.

The Huskers have added wide receiver Kaden Howard, another offensive weapon to the 2027 class, joining quarterback Trae Taylor, running back Amir Brown, and wide receiver Tay Ellis. Howard is expected to play the slot receiver position for Nebraska.

Things happened very fast for Howard with Nebraska. The Huskers offered Howard toward the end of January, and just six weeks later, he became a commit. In the two days after Nebraska offered Howard, the quick slot receiver also received offers from Minnesota, Missouri, and Louisville.

Howard released a top seven list of schools on February 10, which included Nebraska, Louisville, Missouri, West Virginia, Mississippi State, and Pitt. He said in a recent interview that he wanted to commit in March and already had an official visit to Nebraska scheduled for June 12.

The talented receiver recently excelled at the Rivals Camp Series in Miami. Howard ran a 4.41 40-yard dash and a 4.33 pro agility. He also set a new personal record with a 21.9/200-meter dash on February 21.

Howard is ranked as the nation’s No. 49 athlete and the state’s No. 122 prospect by Rivals. He also attends the same high school as current Nebraska wide receiver Jacory Barney, who was part of the 2024 recruiting class for the Huskers.