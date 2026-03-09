Nebraska signs Fred Hoiberg to a two-year contract extension

With Sunday’s win over Iowa, Nebraska men’s basketball completed one of the most successful regular seasons in program history. On Monday, the Huskers made sure to reward Fred Hoiberg accordingly.

Athletic director Troy Dannen announced on Monday morning that Hoiberg had signed a contract extension through the 2031-32 season.

Now in his seventh campaign in Lincoln, NU previously extended Hoiberg’s contract in 2024 that ran through the 2028-29 season.

The Huskers didn’t announce any financial terms with Monday’s latest extension. However, his previous two-year bump raised his salary to $4.25 million in 2024-25 with annual increases through 2028-29.

“Fred Hoiberg is a tremendous representative of the University of Nebraska, the Lincoln community, and our state. We are extremely proud that he will continue to lead the Nebraska men’s basketball program well into the future,” Dannen said via press release. “Fred has built this program step by step and his leadership has Nebraska positioned to continue to compete at a high level in the Big Ten Conference and nationally.

“Fred is one of the most respected coaches in the country by his peers, and his success has been recognized throughout the college basketball world.”

Hoiberg’s new deal comes after an unprecedented three-year run

The new deal comes after Hoiberg guided Nebraska to a 26-5 regular season, setting one program record after another along the way. His 70 wins over the past three years are the most ever by an NU head coach.

“I’m appreciative of the continued confidence from Troy Dannen and Jeffrey Gold and thank them for the support they have shown in our staff’s leadership of the Husker basketball program,” Hoiberg said via statement. “We have a long family history with the University of Nebraska, and the support we have received over the last seven years is truly remarkable. We are blessed with world-class facilities, but the people are what make Nebraska special.

“Our goal is to continue building a program that our fans can embrace and have pride in because it represents the values of Nebraska.”

