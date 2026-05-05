Nebraska Signs Husker Legacy Maurice Purify II

Omaha (Neb.) Westside wide receiver Maurice Purify II signed a late letter of intent with Nebraska earlier today to play football for the Huskers. The 6-foot-4, 171-pound Purify is the son of former Husker and NFL wide receiver Maurice Purify. Purify decommitted from Washington State on September 30.

“Yeah, I did sign with Nebraska on Monday,” Maurice Purify II said. “I was literally just driving home from school, and I got the call. They told me they wanted to offer me a full ride, and it didn’t take much for me to accept it. Nebraska is home right there. It’s in my backyard.”

There has been a lot of back-and-forth between Purify II and schools since he decommitted from Washington State. He says things would consistently change, which made the offer from Nebraska so restorative.

“It’s a blessing,” Purify II said. “With the Washington State situation, things happened so late. Other places had roster spot changes and places would fill up. It’s been a long process with coaches contacting me and texting me.

“Those schools would tell me they are trying to see if they had a spot, and they wouldn’t have a spot. It was just a long cycle of finding a home. There has been a lot of that. So, when Nebraska reached out and just being straight up, ‘We would like to offer you a full-ride’, I mean, that was really refreshing after this whole process.”

Maurice Purify II following dad to Nebraska

Maurice Purify, his father, played for Bill Callahan and the Huskers in 2006 and 2007. Purify II says the first person he heard from after Nebraska’s offer was his dad. He says he is headed to Lincoln with the goal of being better than his dad.

“The first person that called me after I committed was my dad,” Purify II said. “My dad playing at Nebraska and then getting the opportunity to play for Nebraska is a big deal. That’s a legacy. I will be trying to be better than him. That’s definitely a goal.”

Purify II is the top long jumper in the state, having cleared 24 feet on several jumps recently. He says he feels great heading into the Metro Meet on Tuesday. He has had to scratch some long jumps recently.

“We have Metro starting on Tuesday,” Purify II said. “It’s getting close and needing to be at your peak performance. Right now, I feel like I am there. I had to scratch some big jumps at Lincoln High and Gretna. I don’t want to say how far I jumped because I scratched, but they were very far.”

Purify II had 41 receptions for 589 receiving yards, averaging 14.4 yards per catch, and scored 10 touchdowns.