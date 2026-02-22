Nebraska snaps losing streak, downs Washington 66-65 on the road

Nebraska Women’s Basketball (17-11, 6-11)’s February losing streak comes to an end dramatically. The Huskers outlasted Washington (19-9, 9-8) 66-65 in Seattle, Wash. for their first win in February.

The Scarlet and Cream put together one of its best halves of the month in the first. However, Washington won the second half and consequently the game. The Huskers are now 1-10 against Quad One teams, negatively impacting their NCAA Tournament chances.

Sophomore Britt Prince led the Huskers with 22 points, six rebounds and six assists. She was 9-of-18 from the field. Jessica Petrie added 11 points, and Amiah Hargrove had 14. NU was without forward Eliza Maupin, who was ruled out.

Subscribe to get exclusive Huskers content on HuskerOnline today!

Washington had four players score in double-digit points. Sayvia Sellers and Brynn McGaughy lead them with 14 points each. Three players had eight or more rebounds.

The Huskies dominated the boards, outrebounding NU 46-28. They had 17 offensive turnovers for 17 points. Nebraska won the turnover battle 11-17 and turned UW’s turnovers into 19 points.

BRITT PRINCE CALLED GAME 🥶 pic.twitter.com/AoaOWSrGEA — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) February 22, 2026

One of Huskers’ best February halves

Nebraska played one of its best halves of basketball in February in the first half against Washington.

The Huskers led 35-32 at halftime and led the entire half. They led by as much as 12 points, a 33-25 advantage with under three left in the second quarter. NU shot 44% from the field and was 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Washington had nine turnovers, which Nebraska turned into 10 points. NU has five giveaways. The Huskers held the lead despite losing the rebound battle 24-16 in the first half.

Nebraska had two important runs in the first half. They scored seven straight for a 15-6 lead with 1:39 left in the first quarter. NU led 17-12 after the first 10 minutes. McGaughy cut the Huskers’ advantage with back-to-back buckets to end the quarter.

Amy Williams squad scored the first seven points of the second quarter to take a 24-12 lead. Washington swished two 3-pointers within a minute, going on a 10-2 run to cut NU’s lead to 26-22 with under five minutes left.

The Huskies added seven points in the final two minutes of the quarter to shrink Nebraska’s lead to three.

Amiah hits double digits 💪 pic.twitter.com/MW2fxSAVcV — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) February 22, 2026

Huskers finally prevail despite UW rebounding

Neither team shot well from three in the first half, and that carried over to the second. The Huskers were 2-of-8 from deep, and UW was 3-of-14 from behind the arc in the first half.

In the third, NU made one 3-pointer on four attempts while Washington made one on seven attempts. Nebraska hit two massive threes down the stretch to win. They shot 31% from deep while NU was 5-of-26.

Washington started the third quarter strong. They went on a 9-2 run to open the quarter and take their first lead of the game, 41-37, with 7:25 left in quarter three.

The Huskies dominated the third quarter, outscoring NU 19-12. Nebraska didn’t score a field goal in nearly four minutes. Petrie drained the Huskers’ first three of the quarter with 3:02 left to end the drought. Washington led 51-47 after the third.

UW took its largest lead of the game, 63-57, with 4:16 left. They scored six straight, including a three from Howell. The Huskers didn’t score a field goal for four minutes. Hargrove ended the run with back-to-back layups to tie it up 63-63 with 1:13 left.

Sellers drove in for a layup for Washington to take a 65-63 lead with 16 seconds left. Before her bucket, UW hadn’t scored a field goal in four minutes. Prince drained a stepback three with Sellers in her face to go up 66-65 with seven seconds left.

After a timeout, UW had three chances to score after two offensive rebounds, but couldn’t convert.

Nebraska closes out the regular season against Rutgers at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. CT on B1G+.

Amiah makes it a 2 point game with 2 minutes to go pic.twitter.com/4cAjI2Cwia — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) February 22, 2026

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletter