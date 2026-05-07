Nebraska softball advances to Big Ten semifinals with 4-2 win over Michigan

No. 1 seed Nebraska softball (44-6, 23-1) is heading to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals with a 4-2 victory over No. 9 seed Michigan (34-20, 11-13). The Huskers, the 2026 conference regular season champions, took down the 2025 Big Ten Tournament reigning champions, Michigan.

Rhonda Revelle’s squad will face No. 4 Indiana in the Big Ten semifinals on Friday, May 8 at 4 p.m. CT on the Big Ten Network. The winner advances to the Big Ten title game, which will be Saturday, May 9 at 3 p.m. CT in College Park, Md.

Jordy Frahm led the Huskers, pitching all seven innings. She allowed four hits, two runs with one earned run and struck out nine batters. The senior walked a season-high-tying four batters.

The Huskers committed three errors, with two in the fourth inning. Second baseman Lauren Camenzind had two errors, and shortstop Ava Kuszak added another. Nebraska’s defense has played very clean lately.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN TODAY!

Quick response and hold strong

Michigan jumped on Frahm immediately. Indiana Langford reached on a bunt to start the game. She scored after Lauren Putz was walked and Ella Stephenson doubled down the left-field line. Stephenson went 2-of-4 with two doubles and one RBI.

Nebraska scored three runs in the bottom of the first to take a 3-1 lead. The first five Huskers reached base. Hannah Camenzind‘s single brought in Frahm, who was walked. Ava Kuszak bunted in Hannah Coor, who singled through the right. H. Camenzind stomped on home after Jesse Farrell reached on a fielder’s choice to get Kuszak out at second.

The score held until the fourth inning. L. Camenzind’s two errors led to Madi Ramey reaching first and then eventually scoring an unearned run after the second error. The Wolverines made it 3-2.

Designated player Emmerson Cope smashed a leadoff home run to give NU a two-run advantage. The senior two-way player also hit a single up the middle to start the bottom of the sixth. She was 2-for-3 at the plate.

Over the last few games, Cope has been Revelle’s DP of choice. Freshman pitcher Alexis Jensen held down the spot when she was not pitching. However, Revelle wants Jensen to focus only on pitching in the postseason.

After Frahm pitched a complete game on Thursday, Jensen will likely make her postseason debut vs. Indiana on Friday.

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for our Daily and Breaking News Newsletters!