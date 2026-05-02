Nebraska softball claims Big Ten regular season title against Penn State

Nebraska softball (42-6, 22-1) clinched its second Big Ten regular-season title in a doubleheader over Penn State (32-19, 11-12). The Huskers shared a Big Ten regular-season title in 2014 with Michigan. 2026 marks their first-ever outright Big Ten title.

NU will be the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, which begins on Wednesday, May 6 in College Park, Maryland. Nebraska’s first game will be on Thursday, May 7 at 4:30 p.m. CT. The Huskers won the 2022 Big Ten Tournament, their only Big Ten conference tournament title.

The Huskers took care of the Nittany Lions in University Park, Pa. in a doubleheader on Saturday. Nebraska won game one 5-1 and game two 10-4. The final game of the series and the regular season is on Sunday, May 3 at 11 a.m. CT on the Big Ten Network.

Here is a quick recap of the doubleheader and a couple of takeaways:

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RED TEAM ON TOP.



YOUR HUSKERS ARE THE OUTRIGHT 2026 BIG TEN REGULAR SEASON CHAMPIONS. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MMHEeW5hHG — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 2, 2026

Game Won 5-1

Nebraska and Penn State each posted one run in the first inning. Jordy Frahm hit a leadoff double and made it home on a wild pitch. Breanna Hanik, who had two hits vs. Frahm in the circle, hit a single at the top of the Nittany Lions’ order. She moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, third on a wild pitch and scored on a fielder’s choice.

Lauren Camenzind smashed an RBI triple to right center for Kacie Hoffmann, who was walked, to take back the lead in the top of the second.

First baseman Gabby Gradishar hit a single in the bottom of the second but was left on base. Frahm and her defense retired the next 10 batters and went three-up, three-down in four innings.

JESSE FARRELL THINGS. @jesse_farrell25 sends it over the fence for her 15th homer of the season. pic.twitter.com/6ayGPswj3Y — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 2, 2026

Hannah Coor‘s single to center helped L. Camenzind (singled) get home in the fifth. Jesse Farrell smashed her 15th home run of the season to straight-away center for a 4-1 lead in the sixth. Hoffmann hit a double to start the seventh. Her pinch runner, Kennadi Williams, touched home after a Coor single for a 5-1 advantage.

Frahm pitched a seven-inning complete game. She allowed four hits and one run with seven strikeouts against 25 batters. Righty Abigail Britton suffered the loss for Penn State. She allowed four hits, two runs, one walk and one wild pitch in 1 2/3 innings. Right-handed pitcher McKenna Young pitched the middle 4 2/3 innings. She gave up four hits and three runs.

BIG SLAM L. CAM.



Two-run shot from @CamenzindLauren makes it 10-4 NU ‼️ pic.twitter.com/XLvittzryu — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 2, 2026

Huskers come back for game 2 victory

After two scoreless innings, Nebraska and Penn State scored three total runs in the third inning. L. Camenzind, who was walked, scored on a wild pitch. A fielding error and Coor walking helped move Camenzind around the bases. Freshman third baseman Allison Oneacre smashed a two-RBI home run for a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third.

Jensen allowed four hits, four runs and struck out seven in five innings. Frahm took over in the sixth inning. The reigning Big Ten Player and Pitcher of the Year gave up one hit and no runs in two innings.

Right-handed pitcher Bridget Nemeth, PSU’s starter, gave up three hits, three runs, walked four and struck out five in 5 1/3 innings. Freshman Mackenzie Duncan took over but only lasted three batters, no outs and gave up two hits and two runs. Young pitched the last 1 2/3 innings and gave up three hits and three runs.

Penn State took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Gradishar, who was walked, made it home after Hanik’s single dropped before a Husker trio in shallow right center.

The Nittany Lions add another run with a two-out home run down the left-field line by second baseman Michela Barbanente. PSU took a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth.

Nebraska scored six runs in the top of the sixth to take a 7-4 lead. Hoffmann hit a single up the middle with the bases loaded for Ava Kuszak (single) and Nessa McMillen (Emmerson Cope‘s pinch hitter) to score. Frahm (single) and Coor (double) hit back-to-back balls off the wall down the right-field line for three total runs. Hannah Camenzind‘s sacrifice fly brought Frahm home.

McMillen’s first career hit was an RBI double in the top of the seventh. L. Camenzind continued to pile it on with a two-RBI home run for a 10-4 advantage.

First hit as a Husker ✅



B1G RBI single from @nessamcmillen ! pic.twitter.com/LxvdwgAKco — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 2, 2026

Husker seniors lead offensive effort

Coor, Hoffmann and L. Camenzind were great at the plate vs. the Nittany Lions on Saturday. When NU was down 4-1 in game two, six of the seven hits in the sixth and seventh innings were by seniors.

Coor posted four RBI and was 3-of-7 batting in the doubleheader. Hoffmann added two RBI while going 3-of-6, including a double.

L. Camenzind and Farrell were the only Huskers to hit a homer on Saturday. L. Camenzind’s two-run shot to left gave NU a 10-4 advantage in game two. Farrell’s solo homer to center put Nebraska up 4-1 in the first game.

What Frahm does best

Frahm carried a heavy load in the circle on Saturday. The All-American went nine innings for 116 pitches. She threw a complete game to start the game and then closed game two.

Over those nine innings, Frahm allowed five hits and one run. She struck out 10 batters. The senior’s record improved to 16-4 and grabbed her 10th save of the season.

At the plate, she added two hits and one RBI, which was in the sixth inning of game two.

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